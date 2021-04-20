Burst watermain closes Paremata Road

Wellington.Scoop

There’s been a burst water main in Paremata Road, Porirua since early this morning.

The website of Wellington Water does not say how many houses have been affected.

But the council-owned organisation has been tweeting requests for residents in Whitby and Paremata to save water.

At 5am Wellington Water said SH58 was closed between James Cook Drive and the Paremata Roundabout “because of the burst wastewater main.”

At 6.30 it said the road had been reopened for peak morning traffic.

Then at 9.30 it tweeted that SH58 would “go to one lane between James Cook Drive & the Paremata Roundabout from 11am to 11.30am for a permanent pipe fix.” It added: “Precautionary water tests & pollution signs are up for Browns Bay for 24 hours.”