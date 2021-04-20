Wellington houses selling quickly – “a mere 20 days”

News from Trade Me Property

Houses are selling like hotcakes with the average kiwi home taking just 27 days to sell, the latest Trade Me Property data shows.

“Buyers in the Wellington region were the quickest off the mark with the average time onsite at just 21 days while properties for sale within Wellington City took a mere 20 days to sell. That’s a 13 per cent drop in just one year,” said Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd.

Mr Lloyd said when they looked at the average time onsite by sale type, deadline sales and tenders were the quickest methods of sale in the capital.

“Properties for sale by tender in Wellington City spent just 18 days on the market while deadline sales spent only 17 days. Demand for property in Wellington City has been climbing for the past few years and in March the number of views on properties for sale in the district was up a ‘staggering’ 27 per cent on the year prior – that’s what’s driving these faster sales.”

Gavin Lloyd said that prior to the Covid-19 lockdowns, in February last year, the average time onsite for a New Zealand property was 45 days. In the past month, that’s dropped 40 per cent and houses are now spending less than a month on the market.

“It’s pretty astounding to see properties being snapped up so quickly and this shows how much the New Zealand property landscape has changed in the last year.”

Mr Lloyd said the increasing demand for property was behind the trend. “In March, nationwide demand for properties for sale was up 26 per cent on the month prior. We’re hearing anecdotally that buyers are pulling out all the stops to secure a property whether it’s handwriting a personalised letter or trying to bring tenders and auction dates forward.

“With winter approaching, we would typically expect to see things cool off as property buyers and sellers retreat for the colder months. However, looking at our data it doesn’t appear that this will be a normal winter for the property market.”

In Auckland City, houses are spending an average of 26 days on the market and the fastest method of sale was auction at just 22 days. This was closely followed by deadline sale at 26 days and tender at 27 days.

Every region in New Zealand apart from Gisborne saw houses sell faster in March than the same time last year.

