LGWM’s new director will run projects to be completed in 3 years

Wellington.Scoop

Let’s Get Wellington Moving has today announced a new independent chairperson and a three-year programme director.

The appointments come after a review found the LGWM programme was at risk of failing to deliver, and lacked credibility, strategic direction and focus.

The DomPost reports that Dave Brash has been appointed the new independent board chairperson, and Siobhan Procter will be the new director in charge of projects to be delivered within the next three years.

She will oversee the Golden Mile improvements, Thorndon Quay & Hutt Road changes, the Cobham Drive crossing and safer speeds on State Highway 1, walking improvements in the central city, and significant bus priority projects.

Siobhan Procter has been Transport and Infrastructure Manager at the Wellington City Council since 2018.

Dave Brash was Chair of the Ngauranga to Airport Governance Group which pre-dated and morphed into LGWM. He was national recovery manager for the Kaikōura earthquake, and most recently has been providing advice to the Urban Form and Transport Initiative in Tauranga.

Technical Director David Dunlop has been appointed Acting Programme Director till LGWM recruits a new permanent Director. He was Opus’ Transportation Lead and Transportation Specialist for the Basin flyover proposal. His experience includes work on Transmission Gully – preparing the detailed business case for the Public Private Partnership, and transportation specialist in the scheme assessment phase.