Wellington Scoop
Network

Covid vaccinations start at region’s aged-care residential homes

April 22, 2021Health, Latest Headlines, PressRelease

News from HVDHB and CCDHB
The Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast District Health Boards this week commenced the COVID-19 vaccination of residents in Aged Residential Care (ARC) facilities.

covid jab for sophie

Summerset on the Coast resident Maisie Lund, aged 101, shared a moment with recreational therapist Natalie Fulton after being the first aged care resident in the Wellington region to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Over the coming weeks, community pharmacy and GP vaccinators will administer vaccines to residents in ARC across the region – Hutt Valley, Wellington, Porirua, and Kāpiti.

“The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for Groups 1 and 2 has gone very well across our regions thanks, in large part, to our partnerships with our local PHOs,” said Hutt Valley DHB and Capital & Coast DHB director of Strategy, Planning & Performance Rachel Haggerty, who is overseeing the COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

“We’re very pleased to be on track with our vaccination programme. It is clear that the vaccine is the safest and most effective way to protect against COVID-19, and it is great to be able to vaccinate aged residential care residents – many of whom are vulnerable and frail – and keep them safe.”

Four aged residential care sites – Summerset on the Coast (Paraparaumu), Harbourview Rest Home and Hospital (Porirua), Vincentian Home & Hospital (Berhampore), and Parkwood Trust (Waikanae) – marked the start of the ARC rollout for the region.

Maisie Lund and 92-year-old John Soeberg – who was “more than happy” to be vaccinated – had a message to pass on to those who may be undecided.

“Any suggestion that you might not get vaccinated – you’re not being fair to others. You can feel however you want but don’t be a risk to other people,” John said.

His fellow Summerset resident William Moffat was the last to be vaccinated on the day, and said he didn’t even notice the needle. “Because I was the last, everyone around me was yahooing and whooping with joy. I didn’t even know I’d had it.”

Residents and staff at the remaining ARC facilities across the region will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination by mid-May, with second doses to follow.

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

No comments yet.

Write a comment: