Covid vaccinations start at region’s aged-care residential homes

News from HVDHB and CCDHB

The Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast District Health Boards this week commenced the COVID-19 vaccination of residents in Aged Residential Care (ARC) facilities.

Summerset on the Coast resident Maisie Lund, aged 101, shared a moment with recreational therapist Natalie Fulton after being the first aged care resident in the Wellington region to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Over the coming weeks, community pharmacy and GP vaccinators will administer vaccines to residents in ARC across the region – Hutt Valley, Wellington, Porirua, and Kāpiti.

“The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for Groups 1 and 2 has gone very well across our regions thanks, in large part, to our partnerships with our local PHOs,” said Hutt Valley DHB and Capital & Coast DHB director of Strategy, Planning & Performance Rachel Haggerty, who is overseeing the COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

“We’re very pleased to be on track with our vaccination programme. It is clear that the vaccine is the safest and most effective way to protect against COVID-19, and it is great to be able to vaccinate aged residential care residents – many of whom are vulnerable and frail – and keep them safe.”

Four aged residential care sites – Summerset on the Coast (Paraparaumu), Harbourview Rest Home and Hospital (Porirua), Vincentian Home & Hospital (Berhampore), and Parkwood Trust (Waikanae) – marked the start of the ARC rollout for the region.

Maisie Lund and 92-year-old John Soeberg – who was “more than happy” to be vaccinated – had a message to pass on to those who may be undecided.

“Any suggestion that you might not get vaccinated – you’re not being fair to others. You can feel however you want but don’t be a risk to other people,” John said.

His fellow Summerset resident William Moffat was the last to be vaccinated on the day, and said he didn’t even notice the needle. “Because I was the last, everyone around me was yahooing and whooping with joy. I didn’t even know I’d had it.”

Residents and staff at the remaining ARC facilities across the region will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination by mid-May, with second doses to follow.