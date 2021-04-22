NZ Bus drivers on strike for 24 hours in Wellington tomorrow

Wellington.Scoop

There’s to be a strike of NZ Bus drivers in Wellington tomorrow. The Tramways Union has advised that the strike will start at 4am tomorrow and will run for 24 hours.

Not all routes will be affected. The strike will stop NZ Bus services run by Wellington City Transport Ltd and CityLine NZ Ltd out of the Kilbirnie, Karori, Kaiwharawhara, and Eastbourne depots.

Those on strike will be members of the Tramways Union, which has been involved in wage negotiations with NZ Bus since last August. “The nature of the strike will be a cessation of all work,” says the union.

Metlink says that services run by other bus operators, which make up the majority of its services, are scheduled to run as normal tomorrow.

Scott Gallacher, General Manager for Metlink, says that Metlink is working with both parties to resume negotiations.

“Both parties are working with us regarding our offer of mediation and we hope that this action will bring them closer together and towards a satisfactory outcome to avoid more uncertainty and cancellations for passengers.”

“Until the parties come to a resolution, passengers are our main priority and we have a full range of communications across all our channels to let passengers know which routes will be affected.”

The NZ Bus routes affected are:

2, 3 ,21, 22, 12, 12e, 13, 14, 18e, 20, 28, 30x, 31x, 33, 34, 34, 36,37,81, 83, 84, 85x, N2, N3, N8, and N88.

“It is important to note this only relates to the specified NZ Bus routes. The majority of our services around the region will continue, unaffected. But it will have a significant impact on passengers in Wellington City,” says Scott Gallacher.