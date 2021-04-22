5% or 14% – what’s the correct figure for Hutt City’s rates increase?

Wellington.Scoop report by Jem Traylen

Hutt City ratepayers will be paying more than the council’s headline figure of a 5.9 percent rates increase next year, prompting accusations that it is misleading the public.

Former Hutt City councillor Max Shierlaw said the publicised increase did not include a new targeted rate for rubbish and recycling, and the council’s budget showed that rates would be going up by 14.88 percent overall.

The Hutt City Council is consulting residents on its Ten Year or “Long-Term” Plan. It projects total rates income will increase from $113.3 million to $130.1 million – a 14.88 percent increase.

However, its consultation document states: “For 2021/22 we are proposing an overall 5.9 percent increase in rates revenue. This equates to an average increase of $2.50 per week per household or $130 per annum.”

Buried in the fine print is a footnote acknowledging that the 5.9 percent figure excludes the costs of implementing the new household rubbish and recycling service due to start on July 1.

The new rubbish service will cost an average household $144 while the upgraded recycling service will cost an extra $65 per year.

Offsetting this, households will no longer pay for rubbish bags or a private bin service. The council is offering a choice of three sizes of bin, collected fortnightly. The medium option has the same capacity as two rubbish bags and its weekly cost of $2.77 is virtually the same as a rubbish bag ($13.74 for a pack of five from Pak’nSave).

Shierlaw said the 5.9 percent figure was just ‘spin’ from the council and he believed that 30 percent of households would end up paying more for the new rubbish service, particularly if they were filling less than one bag per week now.

“There will not be, in my opinion, a single ratepayer in Lower Hutt who will only have a 5.9 percent rates increase this year. Not one. It’s just dishonesty what they’ve done with it and the fact that Audit New Zealand has let them get away with it is disgraceful.”

Shierlaw, a chartered accountant from Maungaraki, was a Hutt City councillor from 2007 to 2016 and remains an active commentator on local politics. He was recently in the news after the council took him to court for publishing extracts from a confidential council document on his Facebook page.

Council spokesperson Caryn Ellis stood by the 5.9 percent figure.

“We don’t think it’s misleading at all. The cost of the new service has been separated out so that ratepayers can see what they’re paying for in terms of rubbish. The consultation document and draft LTP is reviewed and signed off by auditors so it goes through a thorough externally reviewed process.”

She said most households would be paying less for their rubbish when the new service starts.

Ratepayers can find out the exact rate increase proposed for their household (including the cost of the new rubbish and recycling service) by using this calculator – https://10yearplan.huttcity.govt.nz/financial-sustainability/#rates-calculator

Jem Traylen, a former government policy advisor, is now a post-graduate journalism student at Massey University in Wellington.