NZ Bus threatens drivers with lockout unless agreement signed

Tomorrow’s strike by NZ Bus drivers is likely to be prolonged, with the bus company saying it will lock out its striking drivers.

The DomPost reports that NZ Bus told its drivers this afternoon it will lock them out of its depots until the proposed collective agreement was signed.

“We’ve been left with no option but to issue a lockout notice to drivers in response to the strike action, the disruption we have been experiencing, and the threat of further ‘surprise attack strikes’ by the union,” chief executive Jay Zmijewski​ said in a statement.

The DomPost quotes Tramways Union secretary Kevin O’Sullivan​ as saying:

“There will be no buses running for some time. I would not count on too many buses for the next week at least. Unless the council decides to step in, which they may do.”

DomPost reporter Joel MacManus says that if the lockout continues for an extended time, it could put NZ Bus (which is now owned by Next Capital, an Australian company) at risk of losing its contract.

So if we can fund the drivers for a month, sounds like @DaranPonter will kick NZ Bus out of town https://t.co/NAzdfD6TP2 — Conor Hill (@Infauxllectual) April 22, 2021

Here is how Next Capital describes itself:

Next Capital is a leading independent Australian based private equity firm, specialising in providing buy-out funding for small to medium growth businesses. The Company has a long track record of successful investments in New Zealand across multiple industry sectors, including prior investments in bus operator Go Bus, equipment hire business Hirepool and nutritional products business Vitaco. It has particular experience in the bus sector through its two bus investments in the past decade, Forest Coach Lines in Australia and Go Bus in New Zealand.

The Next Capital team has a strong operational focus, based on cultivating successful partnerships with investee company founders, management and employees over many years. Having completed over 100 deals in a variety of industries during their careers and with over A$600 million of funds currently under management, the Next Capital team have a strong track record of working with management to drive growth and generate positive returns for vendors, management and shareholders alike.