Metlink disappointed and surprised by NZBus lockout decision

April 22, 2021Business, Latest Headlines, Politics, PressRelease4 comments

bus lockout

News from Metlink
NZ Bus has announced a continuous lockout of Tramways Union members from 4am Saturday. The lockout means that Tramways Union members will not be able to report for driver duties unless they accept NZ Bus’ most recent offer.

The lockout will come into effect following a 24 hour period of industrial action after a breakdown in collective agreement negotiations between bus operator NZ Bus and the Tramways Union who represent drivers.

Scott Gallacher, General Manager for Metlink, says the lockout call was deeply disappointing and surprising.

“We had been working constructively with both parties on a way forward and just this morning we had commitment from NZ Bus that they would attend a mediation process facilitated by Metlink.

“We are very concerned about the real impact this will have on thousands of passengers who will be left without services.

“Until the parties come to a resolution, passengers remain our priority and we’ll keep them up to date as things change through the Metlink website and app.”

The NZ Bus routes affected are: 2, 3 ,21, 22, 12, 12e, 13, 14, 18e, 20, 28, 30x, 31x, 33, 34, 34, 36,37,81, 83, 84, 85x, N2, N3, N8, and N88.

“It is important to note this only relates to the specified NZ Bus routes. The majority of our services around the region will continue, unaffected. But it will have a significant impact on passengers in Wellington City,” says Scott Gallacher.

Passengers can keep up to date through the Metlink website and app.

4 comments:

  1. Chris Baxter, 22. April 2021, 18:26

    Round and round the Mulberry Bush.
    We all fall down.

     
  2. Peter Steven, 22. April 2021, 20:32

    This stupid neoliberal public transport operating model (PTOM) has got to change.

    All current public transport operators should be bought out and nationalised so that we can have a public transport system that actually works, is environmentally friendly, is cheap to use and is fair to the workers that keep it running.

     
  3. Daran Ponter, 22. April 2021, 22:06

    The indefinite bus driver lockout from this Saturday means that all NZ Bus services will now be suspended indefinitely from 4am tomorrow. Very un-ANZAC response from Next Capital. GWRC/Metlink has urged the Unions and Next Capital back into negotiations. Both parties had earlier in the day agreed to mediated facilitation. That offer still stands. [via twitter]

     
  4. Bill Guest, 22. April 2021, 22:11

    What is an un-ANZAC response? What would an ANZAC response be? Rhetorical questions, because the old Anzac relationship has been a myth for decades. The Aussies will dump on us any time it suits them. Time to stand up to the bullies. Of course, all good Labour supporters will support the Union.

     

