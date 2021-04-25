What they said about the buses

Wellington.Scoop

So much has been said about the strike and lockout. The prize goes to Daran Ponter after the lockout was announced: “I’m extremely frustrated. I’m pissed off with [NZ Bus owner] Next Capital. It’s very unfair on Wellington commuters.”

Excellent to have such plain speaking from the top. But the Regional Council’s Metlink didn’t manage to speak so clearly. It left itself sounding weak after saying it was only “disappointed and surprised” by the lockout. And in the same statement it made the unconvincing claim that “passengers are our main priority.” Unconvincing, because in the next sentence it provided a list of 26 routes where bus services would stop because of the lockout. Not much priority for its passengers.

Here’s some more of the stronger statements from the last few days.

Wellingtonians will not tolerate our bus drivers being treated this way. Sort your shit out, NZ Bus

– Cr Rebecca Matthews.

Take a lesson from former Councillor Mike Lee who was Chair of the former ARC when NZ Bus went on lockout in Auckland. He had the ARC withhold NZ Bus’s subsidies on non performance grounds. NZ Bus got $0. Strike was solved very fast.

– Ben Ross, in Auckland.

NZ Bus’s decision to lock out Wellington bus drivers is a disgrace. Drivers are protecting pay and conditions. Sending solidarity from NZTEU Victoria University branch (which has many bus users in its ranks!) We’ll find ways to make that solidarity practical in the coming days.

– Dougal MacNeill

NZ Bus that’s owned by Next Capital has said we’re going to lock you out indefinitely till you submit to our poor conditions of employment. We just think that’s appalling … They want to increase their own profit by savaging their workforce, and clearly they’ll do anything to achieve it.”

– Richard Wagstaff, NZCTU President

Want to know why NZBus owner Next Capital is locking out Wellington bus drivers to force lower wages and conditions on them. Go to Next Capital website. It crows about achieving 30% return on investment.

– Robert Reid

one of the best things about coming back to NZ is “thanks driver”; everyone who’s ever said that should hate NZ Bus’s attempt to deny work to drivers unless they accept the company’s demands (a “lockout” doesn’t even capture how scurrilous this is).

– Max Harris

One of those Wellington days when you end up catching six buses and every single one had people wishing the drivers good luck. Not sure NZ Bus – and owner Next Capital – understand how deep Wellington’s connections to their bus drivers are. Guess they’ll find out.

– James Nokise.

Aussie pariah Next Capital/NZBus are putting their corporate greed ahead of everything. They do not care a bout the ‘public’ in transport.

– Ross Teppett

How can a company delivering public transport in Wellington after the bustastrophe think it’s acceptable to forbid bus drivers from driving buses? This tactic has no place in our public transport system or in Wellington in 2021

– Fleur Fitzsimons

It’s not the end of the fight but it’s the end of this illegal lockout. The support from Wellingtonians for the drivers facing this awful bullying shows how important they are to the city. Solidarity with the drivers!

– Melissa Ansell-Bridges