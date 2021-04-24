by Helene Ritchie

Public transport is an essential public service. I am with the bus drivers. We, the public, are fed up with another bustastrophe.

Bus drivers are essential workers who deserve to be treated well. They need priority recognition, fair and decent work conditions. Who of us can hang around waiting for a ‘job’ in a part time, split shift way, never quite knowing whether we will be home for tea, or working all weekend, or into the night, or whether our pay rate will be a decent one when we go the extra mile? That is not fair and will never make for a reliable service or sufficient numbers of drivers.

What is more, we pay rates, taxes and fares so that we can have a reliable non polluting bus system. But we just do not have that.

I was a city councillor on the Transport Committee in the days when the Wellington City Council owned and ran the bus service, and yes, the trolley buses. We ran it as a rates-subsidised service, and like the city-owned electricity department (MED), not for a profit. In law any surpluses were ploughed back into the provision of the service.

When the Council decided to sell the operation, within days of the 1992 election, I was, from memory, the only member of the public who appealed to the Council against that privatisation and sale. Call me old fashioned, call me whatever you like, the sale of the public transport operation was not in the public interest.

The ultimate effect is that NZ Bus is now owned by Next Capital (the so appropriately named Australian firm) with its aggressive behaviour that puts drivers’ livelihoods and the livelihoods of the public in jeopardy, and does not even pretend that its main reason for being is to provide a service, a bus service, for us.

Our transport rates are going in significant part towards supporting a company’s profit. I would much rather we had a full fleet of satisfied drivers, and a reliable bus service. That is how our money should be used.

NZ Bus was sold to Next Capital, a private equity company, in September 2019. Private equity firms make money by exiting from their investments. They try to sell their companies at a much higher price than they paid for them. A private equity firm, for all intents and purposes, has no operation other than buying and selling companies, which go into its portfolio.

That is quite contrary to the provision of a public service. How NZ Bus came to be owned by Next Capital, and came to be awarded a contract antithetical to the provision of a bus service, is all for examination on another day.

We and the drivers should not be treated as tradeable commodities for some overseas company whose publicly expressed objective is “to work with management to drive growth and generate positive returns for vendors, management and shareholders alike”. We and the drivers are being exploited. This is morally wrong.

Gone are the days when rapacious companies should be allowed to exploit essential workers (and ratepayers and passengers) for their own personal and shareholders’ ends. Like the drivers, we the public are now just pawns in a giant profit-making game, quite removed from the provision of public transport and the conditions of drivers. The company’s motivation is elsewhere.

Let’s get through this dispute with alacrity and a certain amount of dignity and then let’s look at whether this all can be untangled, and whether public transport in Wellington can one day revert to full public ownership and control, so that buses can be be provided again in a cost effective and reliable way, for the people of Wellington.

We should be very angry and demand better. But in the meantime we wait forever for another ‘ghost bus’, one that is just a mirage.