Review of local government, and how to pay for it

Report from LDR

A review of local government aims to make New Zealand’s councils “fit for the future” and weather massive imminent change in the sector. Minister Nanaia Mahuta launched the “Future for Local Government” initiative in Lower Hutt today.

Mahuta said a review panel would review what “local government does, how it does it, and how it pays for it”.

Jim Palmer, the former CEO of Waimakariri District Council in Canterbury, will chair the panel. It also includes Penny Hulse, former deputy mayor of the Auckland “super city”; John Ombler, controller of the all-of-Government Covid-19 response; Gael Surgenor, Auckland Council general manager of community and social innovation, and Antoine Coffin, a director of a consultancy specialising in Tangata Whenua relationships.

“I am confident the Review’s panel members have the right mix of professional and cultural backgrounds,” Mahuta said. “They bring a wealth of complementary specialist skills and experience to deliver this important work.”

Mahuta said the board would review councils’ current forms and functions and then “explore what local government’s future looks like”.

“Local government plays an important role in our democratic system, giving people a voice in the leadership of their communities, and in the governance of services and publicly owned assets. Local councils are essential to maintaining and improving our wellbeing, and we need to get the right settings for them to continue delivering their important mahi.”

She said councils are now facing “a wave of reforms that will significantly affect their traditional roles and functions”.

The ongoing reviews of the resource management legislation, and the Three Waters infrastructure programme, are just two major projects which will shape councils’ work in the decades to come.

She said councils had “told us the timing is right to determine what our system of local democracy should look like to make sure it is fit for the future.

“And I agree.”

She said it could also help “embody the Treaty partnership” through the role and representation of iwi/Māori in local government.

Stuart Crosby, president of the Local Government New Zealand sector group, said the “operational realities” for councils made reforms necessary. Crosby said the review must strive to address “huge urban growth and tourism pressures, greater focus on environmental protections, and climate change pressures, all matched to outdated funding tools”.

“Now, with major reform coming down the line, there is an opportunity to make sure both tiers of government are aligned on delivering the best possible outcomes while enabling local leadership and voice.”

Crosby said the review panel “must deliver a bold response”. He said “deep engagement” with all communities, not just local government, will be the cornerstone of recommendations. So we encourage the panel to work with iwi, community groups and beyond.”

Future for Local Government timeline:

April 2021: Independent review board appointed.

September 2021: An interim report presented to the Minister, signalling the probable direction of the review and key next steps;

September 2022: Draft report and recommendations to be issued for public consultation.

April 2023: Final report to the Minister and Local Government New Zealand.