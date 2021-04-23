$190m confirmed to fast-track walking and cycling link between Ngauranga and Petone

News from NZ Transport Agency

Funding has been approved to deliver the Ngā Ūranga ki Pito-one (Ngauranga to Petone) section of Te Ara Tupua, and the appointment of alliance partners to construct the new shared path.

The Ngā Ūranga ki Pito-One section will fill a missing link in the region’s walking and cycling network, and make cycling between Wellington and Lower Hutt a safe and attractive option. More people walking and cycling will improve public health, help reduce emissions from transport and ease the pressure on our roads.

“Waka Kotahi funding of $171-$190 million has been approved to get this fast-tracked project underway. $7 million has been committed by our partners, Wellington City Council and the Regional Council. This investment is expected to support around 330 jobs counting those employed directly in the project and in its supply chain,” says Waka Kotahi Director of Regional Relationships, Emma Speight.

“This is one of New Zealand’s most ambitious walking and cycling projects, serving the two biggest centres in the Wellington region. It will form an iconic part of Wellington’s harbour waterfront and provide a new option for the tens of thousands of people who travel between Wellington and Lower Hutt each day.”

Waka Kotahi also announced the selection of a team to construct the project. A team made up of Downer NZ, HEB Construction and Tonkin + Taylor, supported by Isthmus, Boffa Miskell and Holmes Consulting has been invited to form an alliance with Waka Kotahi for the delivery stage.

An alliance is a different way of working together, compared to traditional construction contracts. It is a collaborative team made up of design and construction companies, working together with Waka Kotahi to deliver the project and achieve the best outcomes for the community.

“The team we have selected brings an excellent set of skills and experience to deliver this project. They have the right capability when it comes to working with our mana whenua partners, protecting the coastal environment, and creating a great walking and cycling option for people in our region,” says Ms Speight.

“Waka Kotahi would like to thank our council and mana whenua partners for their work on this important project so far, and Hutt City Council for their strong support. Together, we are working hard to deliver Te Ara Tupua, which we know will be a valued community and recreational asset.”

Te Ara Tupua Mana Whenua Steering Group chairperson and Taranaki Whānui representative Kim Skelton welcomed the funding commitment and delivery alliance.

“We are looking forward to the start of construction on the Ngā Ūranga ki Pito-One path. We worked in partnership with Waka Kotahi during the alliance selection process to ensure the new delivery team would have the capability and experience needed to deliver the project in a way that upholds our values as iwi mana whenua and our role as kaitiaki. We are pleased to welcome the Downer, HEB and Tonkin + Taylor team to the project,” says Kim Skelton.

The Ngā Ūranga ki Pito-One section of Te Ara Tupua was approved under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-Track Consenting) Act in February this year.

Enabling works on site will get underway in the coming months. Early work will involve environmental measures to prepare the site and manage impacts to wildlife, and construction at Honiana Te Puni Reserve. Construction of the path is expected to begin later this year.

Work at the Reserve will ensure a constant Taranaki Whānui presence as iwi mana whenua and Reserve land owners throughout the project. Construction will begin on a new integrated facility for the Wellington Rowing Association and Wellington Water Ski Club enabling their relocation away from construction activity. At the same time, detailed design of the shared path will begin.

News from WCC

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster is delighted by the announcement of the funding and construction timetable for Ngā Ūranga ki Pito-One. “We’ve been advocating for it for several years.

“Working with our partners Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and the Regional Council, this fast track funding for the Ngā Ūranga ki Pito-One section of Te Ara Tupua will complete what is one of New Zealand’s most ambitious walking and cycling projects – which will connect the Hutt Valley and Wellington City,” Mayor Foster says.

“This will be a gamechanger for active transport in our region, tying together Wellington and the Hutt Valley. The recreation and tourism benefits will be immense and Ngā Ūranga ki Pito-one will prove to be an iconic feature on the Wellington waterfront.

“The project also has significant resilience benefits as it protects the railway and road. The safety benefits are especially important, and I think particularly of cycling friends who have died on this stretch of road over the recent years.

“I want to acknowledge the collaborative effort that has been invested into this project by mana whenua partners, government, councils, and contractors to deliver a project that will have a huge regional community wellbeing windfall,” said Mayor Foster.

Construction of Ngā Ūranga ki Pito-One is expected to begin later this year.

Te Ara Tupua is the project to create a walking and cycling link between Wellington and Lower Hutt. It will deliver a safe, connected, and attractive route, enabling more people to walk or bike, and connect with local paths in both Wellington and the Hutt Valley.