Lockout “unlawful;” Employment Court tells NZ Bus to stop its lockout of drivers

The Employment Court ruled today that the lockout of drivers by NZ Bus is unlawful. It told the bus company that its lockout was prohibited. This means that full services will resume throughout Wellington on Monday. This afternoon’s ruling from Judge B.A. Corkill says:

I am satisfied that the plaintiffs have, on an interim basis, established that they have an arguable case that the lockout notices do not comply with relevant provisions of the Employment Relations Act 2000.

There is a range of factors relevant to the balance of convenience, but overall these favour the plaintiffs.

In assessing overall justice, I take into account the interest of the public, who are affected by a lockdown which is open-ended, in the sense that it will end only when the third plaintiff accepts the offer for a new collective agreement as advanced by the defendants.

The plaintiffs are accordingly entitled to the interim relief they seek. The form of the order will be that until further order of the Court, the defendants are prohibited from locking out employees in reliance on the two notices served by the defendants dated 22 April 2021.

I was advised that were the Court to reach this conclusion, the defendants will use their best endeavours to comply with the Court’s judgment at the earliest opportunity. I am told that services that might be provided tomorrow may be incomplete and uncertain, and that normal services will resume on Monday.

I am also advised that the parties are being invited to attend a private mediation process next week;I strongly urge them to engage in that process in good faith.

Report from RNZ

The Council of Trade Unions said the decision was a huge relief for drivers. Council of Trade Unions president Richard Wagstaff said NZ Bus was “hoping to starve the bus drivers into submission with this lockout, but this decision has for now stopped them in their tracks”.

“We still need sanity to prevail and for NZ Bus to accept the offer by the council to fund an increase in base rates, leave the other important protections alone, and settle a new collective agreement.”

NZ Bus said it acknowledged that a substantive hearing about the collective agreement will get underway in the week beginning 3 May. The company was aiming to restore bus services from tomorrow.

It will again participate in mediation next week in the hope of resolving the dispute.

“NZ Bus cannot rule out further industrial action in the future should significant progress not be made during the mediation next week,” the company said in a statement.

NZ Bus said it will accept the lockout ruling, however, if progress is not made at mediation talks it will not rule out the prospect of taking further action.

Earlier News from Tramways Union

The Tramways Union has filed proceedings in the Employment Court seeking an urgent injunction against NZ Bus for putting in place an unlawful indefinite lockout against Wellington bus drivers.

This is in response to NZ Bus notifying Wellington bus drivers that they will be locked out from their jobs unless the drivers agree to cut their terms and conditions of employment and accept an inferior employment agreement.

“This lockout has offended the sensibilities of the public, threatened the livelihoods of the bus drivers and is now likely to be found in breach of New Zealand employment law,” said CTU President Richard Wagstaff.

“NZ Bus, and their owners Australian company First Capital, have shown themselves to be quite out of touch with the way we conduct business in New Zealand. They need to learn to show some respect towards the people who keep our city running, to the public of Wellington and to the notion of good faith.”

“While they’ve shown themselves to be deaf to the needs of their own people and to reason, perhaps they’ll listen to the employment court,” Wagstaff said.

The hearing is set down for 10.30 am this morning.