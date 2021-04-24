End of lockout “a great relief,” says Andy Foster

News from WCC

“I welcome the Employment Court ruling overturning NZ Bus’s indefinite lockout of its drivers,” said Mayor Andy Foster this afternoon.

“This means resumption of services again tomorrow ANZAC Day which, will be of great relief to every one of the thousands of Wellingtonians who use NZ Bus services every day, to get to work, school, university, recreation, and shops.

“We have a significant proportion of our community who rely completely on the bus service and an ongoing lockout would have had a significant adverse effect on our residents and visitors.

“Wellington has the highest proportion of people in New Zealand using the bus to get around, so having all services running is essential to the social, economic and environmental wellbeing of our city.”

“I encourage NZ Bus and the Tramways Union to achieve a long term resolution through the mediation process that Greater Wellington Regional Council has facilitated,” said Mayor Foster.