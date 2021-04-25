Wellington Scoop
Network

Man charged with murder after death of woman in Mt Cook

April 25, 2021Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

News from NZ Police
A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was found dead in Wellington last night.

The woman’s body was found at an address on Brooklyn Road in Mt Cook at 6.30pm.

A 42-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with murder.

He is expected to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow.

Earlier News from NZ Police
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead at a property in Mt Cook in Wellington last night.

Emergency services were called to the address on Brooklyn Road at 6.30pm.

Enquiries are under way to establish the circumstances of the woman’s death.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

No comments yet.

Write a comment: