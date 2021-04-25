Man charged with murder after death of woman in Mt Cook

News from NZ Police

A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was found dead in Wellington last night.

The woman’s body was found at an address on Brooklyn Road in Mt Cook at 6.30pm.

A 42-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with murder.

He is expected to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow.

Earlier News from NZ Police

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead at a property in Mt Cook in Wellington last night.

Emergency services were called to the address on Brooklyn Road at 6.30pm.

Enquiries are under way to establish the circumstances of the woman’s death.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

