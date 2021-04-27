Saving the Central Library – councillors have voted, but consultation offers 3 choices

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVSc447Cnw4&feature=youtu.be

The Wellington City Council has this week started consultation on the cost of strengthening the Central Library. Councillors have already decided how to finance the strengthening, but the consultation offers two other possibilities which our elected representatives did not want.

One of them involves a further 3 per cent increase in rates – hard to believe that this will be wanted by anyone, when the council has already announced a 13 per cent rates increase. The other involves a further delay in reopening the library – hard to see that anyone would want such a delay when residents have been clear in their wish to get the building open again as soon as possible.

Here are the three options:

Option 1:

Strengthen the Central Library now by temporarily exceeding the debt limit (preferred)

This option repairs the building’s structural issues to the highest extent possible. It includes base isolating the building. Base isolation means the building would likely be safe to occupy during and after a significant earthquake. The building’s heritage value will be retained, and it will integrate more with Te Ngākau Civic Precinct.

In this option our debt level will remain at 225%, but Council has agreed to accept a breach in the first three years of this plan to enable to project to be completed. This breach will be mitigated by any capital not spent being used for the library project rather than on new projects. Our debt level will be back below our limit by year 4 – 2024/25.

Capital cost and debt impact: $187.4m

Rates change: 0.79% 3 year average increase

Option 2:

Strengthen the Central Library later

This option will repair the building’s structural issues in the same manner as in Option 1, however it does not exceed the Council’s debt limit. As in Option 1 the full costs of this project will fall to Council, but in this option the project would be delayed until a period of the Long-term Plan when there is sufficient borrowing capacity for the project to go ahead. This means Council would remain under its debt limit with this option. The Central Library would reopen in 2028, instead of 2025.

Capital cost and debt impact: $187.4m

Rates change: 0.79% 3 year average increase

Option 3:

Strengthen now by increasing rates further

This option will repair the building’s structural issues in the same manner as in Option 1, and allows for the remediation to happen as per the original timeframe (open 2025). However, this option includes an extra 3% rates increase above the 13.5% in year 1. The increase in rates will allow the Council to rapidly pay down more of the additional debt that it has taken on.

Capital cost and debt impact: $187.4m capex cost and $177.1m debt impact

Rates change: 1.79% 3 year average increase

Here’s where to go if you want to tell the council how you think it should pay for strengthening the Central Library.