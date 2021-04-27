Whittaker’s celebrates tenth year as NZ’s most trusted brand

News from Whittaker’s

Whittaker’s is proud to be named New Zealand’s Most Trusted Brand for the tenth consecutive year, and thanks the New Zealand public for helping them reach this ten-year milestone. Winning the top honour in the Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brand list comes in an already significant year for Whittaker’s as it celebrates its 125-year anniversary.

Co-chief Operating Officers and fourth generation members of the Whittaker’s family, siblings Holly and Matt Whittaker say the award is especially highly valued by their Porirua-based chocolate company because it is voted on by the New Zealand public.

“We’re honoured by their trust in Whittaker’s and we take the award as an endorsement of our relentless focus on quality and innovation, our commitment to genuine engagement with Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers, and the ongoing progress we’re making on our Good Honest Chocolate journey,” says Holly Whittaker.

Whittaker’s makes all of its chocolate – from beans-to-bar – at its one factory in Porirua, which means it has full control over the whole manufacturing process from roasting the cocoa beans to wrapping the finished products.

Matt Whittaker says much of the credit for the award is due to Whittaker’s factory staff, who share Whittaker’s passion for chocolate and commitment to quality, as well as all of the suppliers of the high quality ingredients Whittaker’s uses to make its chocolate.

“We’re fortunate to have a great network of local suppliers of high quality ingredients right here in New Zealand, as well as strong relationships with our cocoa farmers in Ghana, Samoa and Nicaragua. Those relationships are a key part of our success in maintaining our position as a trusted New Zealand brand so we’re working hard to strengthen them even further,” says Matt Whittaker.

One example is that since committing last year to 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Ghanaian cocoa beans, Whittaker’s has undertaken other initiatives to improve conditions for its cocoa farmers in Ghana, including building new facilities at their communities’ local schools.

The annual Reader’s Digest Awards are conducted by Roy Morgan Research, which surveys a representative sample of 1,400 New Zealand adults. The two top awards that come out of this voting (apart from individual category wins) are “New Zealand’s Most Trusted” and “New Zealand’s Most Iconic.”

News from Readers Digest

Whittaker’s has taken out the Reader’s Digest Most Trusted of all Brands award for the tenth consecutive year – an unprecedented achievement.

The Whittaker family’s long-standing belief that “best is always better” has stood it in great stead says Reader’s Digest Australasian editor-in-chief Louise Waterson. Winning the top title 10 consecutive times is an incredible and unprecedented result across the Australasia region and Whittaker’s should take a bow, she says.

Fourth generation chocolate maker Holly Whittaker says chocolate is a Whittaker family passion dating back to 1896 and it’s the family’s “relentless quest for perfection” that has allowed it to consistently craft New Zealand’s finest chocolate.

“We are committed to making world-class chocolate, and that means never compromising on quality, taste, or size. We are also committed to supporting our wonderful staff, sourcing ethical and sustainable ingredients, and following best practice in manufacturing,” she said after hearing of the latest award.

Whittaker’s large team of salivating supporters can rest assured, their most trusted company will not be resting on its laurels. The Whittaker’s team talks of its recently launched compostable peanut slab wrapper trial, continued support of iconic Kiwi charities, investment in machinery and facility advancements, and “above and beyond efforts” to nurture direct relationships with cocoa farmers.

A total of 72 categories featured in this year’s Trusted Brands survey – the 22nd consecutive annual survey commissioned by Reader’s Digest. More than 1800 New Zealanders, from a broad demographic, were asked to select three of their most trusted brands for each category. They then rated those brands on the 1-10 scale for trust.

Categories were varied including, for example, banks, coffee machines, dog food, funeral insurance, gas and electricity providers, hearing services, kindergarten centre operators, wine, pain relief, supermarkets, vitamins and supplements, and vegetarian foods. Categories featured change with the times, and new ones are often added. Newcomers this year, for example, are the Cookies category, (won by Cookie Time, with Farmbake and Cadbury highly commended);Honey category (won by Arataki with Manuka Health and Airborne highly commended); and Coffee Roasted and Ground category (won by Robert Harris with Jed’s and Avalanche highly commended).

The top ten winners – that scored higher in their respective categories than the other brands polled – are as follows:

Whittaker’s

Toyota

Samsung

Tip Top

St John NZ

Mainland

Dettol

Mitre 10

Anchor

Sony

Under each category one winner and two highly commended placings were awarded. To find out who you can officially trust, see the full results of all 72 categories in the May edition of Reader’s Digest or visit www.trustedbrands.co.nz

Whittaker’s also won NZ Iconic Brand Category for the ninth consecutive year. Brands closest to toppling Whittaker’s from the top step of that podium this year were Tip Top and Watties.

