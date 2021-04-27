Sacking of CCTV volunteers was “underhand,” say residents

Wellington.Scoop report by Jem Traylen

The Wellington City Council is being accused of underhand tactics after sacking a volunteer group which had been monitoring the inner-city’s CCTV safety cameras.

Sarah and David Webb, from residents’ group Inner-City Wellington, told a council Strategy and Policy Committee meeting last week that in March last year, without consultation, the council replaced the 50 volunteers with its own employees.

“It was extremely underhand the way it was done,” said Sarah Webb.

She said the official reason was because of technology, but that issue had been resolved, and the real reason was to protect the city’s reputation.

“The council were becoming very nervous about what the information was showing about Wellington and essentially they weren’t able to control the narrative if that information was out there. So by keeping it in-house you can control what gets out.”

David Webb said that the cameras were originally put in place for the Rugby World Cup in 2011. After the cup, police approached Inner-City Wellington to provide volunteers so the camera network would remain in use.

David Webb became co-ordinator of a group of 50 volunteers, calling themselves Camera Base, a position for which he was eventually paid on a part-time basis.

Sarah Webb said the volunteers gave 403 hours a month and followed international best practice. They started with four monitoring screens but thanks to a volunteer donating $20,000 they ended up with 11 screens.

Sarah Webb said the council was at risk of breaching the Privacy Act by using council employees.

“Around the rest of the country, councils might own the cameras but they do not have council officers monitoring them. They are either police employees or police volunteers. We have company directors, ex-MPs, ex-police officers and quite a range of people which made Camera Base what it was because they came from different walks of life.”

Council spokesperson Victoria Barton-Chapple said the decision to move the camera monitoring function in-house with highly trained permanent staff was not taken lightly and included the need to put in place better technology.

“We are able to leverage off the networked approach of our council IT, use of smart technologies and in how cameras are viewed – interactive and compact rather than a large bank of screens.”

The council also had concerns about privacy and a decrease in volunteer hours. “We wanted to ensure privacy of data was strengthened and we could address the inconsistency in the availability of the volunteers to fill rostered times. We saw a drop in volunteer hours over 2019 through to January 2020 with 40 volunteers registered and just over 100 hours were worked.”

She said the council was not in breach of the Privacy Act, saying it followed guidelines issued by the Privacy Commissioner.

Mayor Andy Foster offered to set up a meeting with Inner-City Wellington, the council, and police to discuss their concerns. Sarah Webb welcomed the offer and asked for senior police officers and local members of Parliament to be present at the meeting.

Jem Traylen, a former government policy advisor, is now a post-graduate journalism student at Massey University in Wellington.