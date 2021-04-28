Council confirms plan for mana whenua with voting rights on all committees

Wellington.Scoop

The Wellington City Council today confirmed the decision of its strategy and policy committee and agreed to add mana whenua representation to council committees, with the representatives having a vote and being paid.

Mayor Andy Foster and Cr Sean Rush changed their votes and supported the plan, leaving opposition from only three councillors. They had voted against the plan at the previous committee meeting.

A historic day for council with agreement to share power with mana whenua! A special thanks to mana whenua for their graciousness, ⁦@jilldaynz⁩ for leading the charge and to ⁦@MayorOfWelly⁩ and Sean Rush for changing their vote to right a long term injustice. pic.twitter.com/R1YMXjFOW0 — Iona Pannett (@IonaPannett) April 28, 2021

For: Andy Foster, Jenny Condie, Jill Day, Fleur Fitzsimons, Laurie Foon, Sarah Free, Rebecca Matthews, Teri O’Neill, Iona Pannett, Tamatha Paul, Sean Rush.

Against: Diane Calvert, Malcolm Sparrow, Nicola Young. Absent: Simon Woolf

Momentous day on Council!!!! pic.twitter.com/imLIul3sEj — Laurie Foon-gunning it for a wastefree Wellington (@laurie_foon) April 28, 2021

News from Wellington City Council

Waiata, hongi, hugs and kisses followed today’s Wellington City Council vote to add mana whenua representation to Council committees later this year, with representatives both having a vote and being paid. The Council voted 11-3 to enable one representative each from Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika and Ngāti Toa Rangatira to sit on each Council committee and subcommittee and have voting rights, from 1 July.

The arrangement would not extend to the Council’s CEO Performance Review Committee, the city’s two community boards or District Licencing Committee.

The recommendation stems from a notice of motion successfully introduced by Councillor Jill Day (Ngāti Tuwharetoa) last year.

Mayor Andy Foster told today’s meeting he had been challenged by the representation proposal, given the democratic principle of one person, one vote and concern it had not been subject to full community consultation. “However, I think we should give this a go. We should reach out in the spirit of partnership and say we want to work together. I hope that in 18 months’ time we can say this is good for mana whenua and good for Wellington, and that’s good for all of us.”

Cr Day acknowledged Mayor Foster “for taking a really brave step” in voting for mana whenua representation. She told the meeting “this is the right thing to do.”

She also pointed out that tomorrow (29 April) is the anniversary of the day in 1840 when Titiri o Waitangi was signed by mana whenua in Wellington. “It feels like we’re doing a circle back to honour what was agreed during that signing.”

Earlier, Ngāti Toa Rangatira Chief Executive Helmut Modlik told the meeting the vote was “historic”.

He outlined the impact of colonialism on Ngāti Toa and said it is “not a good story” but added: “We’re at a point in history where there’s a degree of honesty about that past.

“I want to be a witness to an increasingly emergent determination by New Zealanders to do better for our children and our mokopuna than was done in the past.” He said the mana whenua representation arrangements would enable senior Ngāti Toa representatives to make themselves available as equals for decision-making aimed at “improving the lives of us all”. He described it as “good thinking”.

John Coffey, Chair of the Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust, told the meeting the Council and Taranaki Whānui have shared goals. “What you want as a council for the people of Wellington is the same as what we’re looking for.

He said it makes absolute sense for mana whenua to be at the Council table. “You will not succeed without us, and we will not succeed without you. It is as simple as that.”

Mana whenua will each be paid $111,225 a year – the equivalent to the salary paid to city councillors. Mana whenua will decide which representatives would attend which committee meetings.

Cr Day earlier noted the Council has long had Māori representation and input in matters of local governance. Wellington City Council was the first local authority to establish a Māori Committee, in 1989.

The Council also has memoranda of understanding with Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika and Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira. Each memorandum provides for a “strategic relationship between parties and the opportunity for iwi to contribute to Council decision-making and be a provider of leadership with Council for the City”.

Last month, following another notice of motion from Cr Day, the Strategy and Policy Committee resolved in principle to establish Māori wards in Wellington City at the next local body elections at the end of 2022, subject to consideration of feedback from the community. Targeted engagement is being undertaken with Māori and mana whenua, and feedback received from other members of the community before a final determination is made.

News from Wellington City Council – April 9

A proposal to add mana whenua representation to Wellington City Council committees later this year – with the representatives having a vote and being paid – received a majority vote to go to full Council this month at yesterday’s Strategy and Policy Committee meeting.

Mana whenua within the city is defined as Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika and Ngāti Toa Rangatira.

The Council’s Strategy and Policy Committee voted on a recommendation that one representative from local mana whenua Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika and Ngāti Toa Rangatira sit on all Council committees and subcommittees and have voting rights from 1 July.

The proposed arrangement would not extend to the Council’s CEO Performance Review Committee, the city’s two community boards or the District Licensing Committee.

The recommendation stems from a notice of motion successfully introduced last year by Councillor Jill Day (Ngāti Tuwharetoa), who chairs the Strategy and Policy Committee, and who holds the Council’s Māori Partnerships portfolio.

Under the proposal each mana whenua would be paid $111,225 a year – the equivalent to the salary paid to city councillors. Mana whenua would decide which representatives would attend committee meetings.

Councillor Day says she and Cr Tamatha Paul are the only two Māori on the Council and are often looked to for a Māori perspective. “We do bring a perspective, but we know that authentic representation by mana whenua will provide for the best decisions for Wellington.

“I want to strengthen relationships between Māori and the Council so together we can improve community wellbeing. It is only through our partnership that we can take full advantage of the opportunities from the growing Māori economy in Wellington.

“Wellingtonians have embraced Te Reo Māori in record numbers and I anticipate they will be proud their Council is taking our responsibilities under Te Tiriti o Waitangi seriously,” she adds.

At the moment mana whenua are non-voting and unpaid members of the Strategy and Policy Committee and Annual/Long Term Plan committee.

Cr Day says the Local Government Act 2002 requires councils to provide opportunities for Māori to contribute to decision-making and to foster ways for the development of Māori capacity to contribute to the decision-making processes.

“Wellington City Council wants to work in partnership with mana whenua and to be active Tiriti partners in the way in which we govern the city. This is one of the ways we wish to do so, amongst other opportunities we are actively pursuing, such as Māori wards.”

The Local Government Act also contains provisions for additional members of council committees of to be appointed by councils. Wellington City Council already uses this provision when appointing additional independent expertise to its Finance, Audit and Risk Committee.

Cr Day notes that Wellington City Council has long had Māori representation and input in matters of local governance. The Council was the first local authority to establish a Māori Committee in 1989.

The City Council also has memoranda of understanding with Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika and Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira Incorporated. Each memorandum provides a framework of Council’s responsibilities to mana whenua and focuses on a strategic partnership to provide opportunities for mana whenua to contribute to decision making processes at a leadership level.

Ngāti Toa representative Naomi Solomon supports this kaupapa.

“This will establish a further opportunity for iwi to work in partnership with Council in a more meaningful way. Te Tiriti recognises the right of iwi participation and this is supported at an international level by the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. This kaupapa is not a complicated one.”

Huia Puketapu, Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika Trustee says: “Yesterday saw a historic moment for the future generations of Te Whanganui-a-Tara. Yesterday enabled the possibility of diversity and a Māori world view at the committee tables of Council. Our future is watching.”

Last month, following another notice of motion from Cr Day, the Strategy and Policy Committee resolved in principle to establish Māori wards in Wellington City at the next local body elections at the end of 2022, subject to consideration of feedback from the community.

Targeted engagement will now be undertaken with several groups including mana whenua, Māori and other members of the community. Feedback received from these engagements will be considered before a final decision is made.

Wellington.Scoop – April 8

The Wellington City Council today voted to appoint one representative from each of Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika and Ngāti Toa Rangatira to sit on all Council committees and subcommittees with full voting rights from 1 July.

The only exceptions are the CEO Performance Review Committee, Community Boards, the Appointment Group, and the District Licencing Committee.

The vote was supported by eight councillors, and opposed by six. Deputy mayor Sarah Free was absent.

The council will reimburse each iwi by paying an annual fee, equivalent to the remuneration of a full time elected member, which is currently $111,225.

While one person will be appointed to each committee and subcommittee from each of Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika and Ngāti Toa Rangatira, the relevant person nominated by iwi may be different for different committees / subcommittees.

The Chief Executive will prepare an agreement to be signed between the Council and iwi and a declaration to be signed by the representatives).

The representatives nominated by mana whenua for each committee and subcommittee will be brought to Council for endorsement and formal appointment to the relevant committee.

Councillors were told today about similar arrangements on other councils:

Kāpiti Coast District Council: a partnership body Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti nominates one iwi representative to Council and one to each of the Council committees. The Chair of Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti can also attend meetings of Council and is able to contribute to the debate but not to vote. An iwi representative is also invited to sit on the Strategy and Operations Committee, and this representative has voting rights, remunerated on a meeting basis.

Porirua City Council has representation from one iwi on a whole of council committee, which is equivalent to Wellington City Council’s Strategy and Policy Committee and the CE employment committee. The iwi representative has full voting rights and are remunerated at a standard councillor rate $50,100, based on one day a week. They also have speaking rights at Council.

Hutt City Council has representation from two iwi on the Council’s Water Committee and District Plan Review Subcommittee. The representatives have full voting rights for these committees and are remunerated at an hourly rate.

Greater Wellington Regional Council has iwi and mana whenua representation on most committees. All appointees have full voting rights. Council make the appointments upon each iwi authority’s recommendation after recommendation from the Council’s Māori advisory group, Ara Tahi, which has a mana whenua entitlement. Iwi authorities nominate persons for appointment to the Wellington Regional Leadership Committee (WRLC). The WRLC recommends to Council (as the administering body) its preferred candidates. The meeting fees for iwi appointees has not yet been set.

Report from RNZ

The Wellington City Council has also made a first step towards establishing a Māori ward, in time for the next election.

“A Māori ward in itself is not the only tool we should be using to engage with Māori,” said Councillor Jill Day. “We need to be using multiple tools. We need to be creative, and we also need to not accept the status quo, so we do need to challenge and we do need to change and [to] be expecting our systems to become more inclusive. Our past has been that Māori have been legislatively excluded from decision-making, which they were actually promised the right to be a part of.”