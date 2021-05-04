LGWM’s anti-rail bias

by Dr Demetrius Christoforou

Let’s Get Wellington Moving has recently received a lot of criticism – apparently it’s spending $4million per month, enough to lay 100m of double track through town or purchase half a light rail vehicle (LRV). In my humble opinion, the criticism foisted on them is not scathing enough.

Make no mistake, they have done some snippets of good work, but then they turn a blind eye to the conclusions that should have been drawn from this work. This is worse than not doing the work at all, since in that case, they could at least have claimed ignorance.

Two statistics, obtained by LGWM, provide convincing proof of the need for an unbroken rail spine through town.

1. An analysis of people entering the central city from all directions during the morning peak, shows that the majority are driving, and of those driving, the number coming from the north is larger than the sum of those driving from the south, west and east combined. 2. An analysis of rail commuters’ final destination shows that few are transferring to buses, but most are walking, indeed only a relatively short distance.

Now, I refuse to believe that very few of those living in Johnsonville, the Hutt and Kapiti work at such places as the hospital, the airport, Courtenay Place, the zoo, and so on. Clearly these people are driving, and this is also affirmed by surveys the hospital has carried out on its staff.

The north is already served by rail, so why are these people not using it but preferring a congested drive into town and paying for parking? The glaringly obvious answer is that the rails are not taking them to where they want to go.

One of LGWM’s earlier consultants even went as far as to state that “passengers should not be forced to transfer on the CBD edge as this will lead to lower mode share.”

Why have LGWM bothered to collect this data but failed to draw the obvious conclusion? I believe it is because of an anti-rail bias that has pervaded their deliberations right from the beginning.

Early on, they met several stakeholder groups. One of these issued some notes on one of their meetings with LGWM, on their website. It makes for interesting reading. The context was that the PTSS had devalued light rail transit (LRT) as an option and this group was trying to get it back onto the agenda. Two quotes are noteworthy:

1. “A blunt response from Raewyn Bleakley [of NZTA] was that LR [light rail] was unaffordable and bus solutions for public transport were the likely solutions.”

2. “Bleakley stated that transport funding comes from road user charges and therefore the spending must benefit the road user…. The unstated implication is that NZTA investment will continue to focus on roading solutions to transport problems.”

When asked by another group whether the Johnsonville line was looked at, the response was that it was “always in the mix”. However, no LGWM documents show any evidence of further serious deliberations on this. It makes no appearance in any document in the context of the potential of using it as a starter line for LRT.

One LGWM document claims to list the previous studies carried out, yet it is noteworthy that those studies which found in favour of extending the rails to serve the central city (including Lower Hutt) are missing.

Examples include the SKM report (2000) and the GWRC’s 1999 RLTS. Even the 1995 Works/MVA report (which clearly found in favour of LRT) is tainted by LGWM with comments that LRT would have “large impacts on land use within the CBD” and that it would be of limited use if it terminated at Courtenay Place. Does that imply that it would be better if it continued to terminate where it currently does? Years ago, when the Newlands bus route was extended to Courtenay Place, it experienced a ridership increase of 40%, so there is definitely a latent demand for through service, even if only as far as Courtenay Place.

Throughout their work, LGWM have claimed that their scope is limited to south of Ngauranga. Yet they allowed those living outside of their scope to have their say on the four scenarios of November 2017 for public consultation. Unsurprisingly, scenario D (the road-heavy option) narrowly won. Clearly, the “out-of-scopers” could see no benefit for themselves in LRT within Wellington city, since a continuous rail spine was never offered as an option, nor even seriously discussed in any LGWM documents, let alone publicised.

The obvious conclusion to be drawn from their own data, is that a continuous rail spine is not only necessary, but absolutely essential if the aim is to achieve a step change in increasing public transport use and reducing car commuting.

Anti-rail bias? Prejudging the outcome? What further proof does one need?