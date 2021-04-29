Rail upgrades will disrupt off-peak Wairarapa trains next month

News from Metlink

Off-peak Wairarapa train services will experience new disruptions from 8 June, as part of the KiwiRail, Metlink and Transdev Wellington rail upgrade programme to improve the Wellington Region rail network.­­­

Peak services will continue to run as normal, and affected off-peak services will have bus replacements available as train lines undergo refurbishments.

Metlink general manager Scott Gallacher says: “The upgrade programme is a joint project that will see the replacement of railway lines, renewal of bridges, refurbishment of road crossings and other enhancements to improve the network’s safety and performance.”

“This upgrade work is essential for looking to the next 25 years as we see a growing population and demand for public transport across our region.”

Community drop in sessions will be hosted from 10th to 15th May across the Wairarapa Line’s key train stations to make it easy for Metlink’s Wairarapa customers to come and hear more.

“Our main priority is to keep our passengers up to date, so we’re running community drop in sessions to discuss the project and how it’ll affect off-peak train services,” says Mr Gallacher.

“Metlink would like to thank our passengers for their patience during this time as we make these much needed, long term investments into our network.”

Visit www.metlink.org.nz/communityengagement for more details on the drop-in sessions.

Visit KiwiRail’s website for more information on project, www.kiwirail.co.nz/what-we-do/projects/wellington/wairarapa-line/

