Call for end to Wellington’s privatised bus services

Wellington.Scoop report by Jem Traylen

The latest bus crisis has prompted a call to get the private sector out of public transport altogether. Deputy chair of the Regional Council’s transport committee David Lee said the contracting model has obviously failed, and the only long-term solution was to bring public transport services back in-house and have the council run them directly.

Through its subsidiary Metlink, the Regional Council is the local government body responsible for contracting public transport services in the region.

Last week a large number of bus services were cancelled for two days when drivers went on strike and their employer, Australian-owned NZBus, responded with a lockout. There is also a continuing issue with services being cancelled due to a shortage of drivers.

The chair of the transport committee Roger Blakeley agrees that there are some obvious issues with the contracting model and that Lee’s suggestion is an option that should be considered.

Both councillors see the contracting model as leading to “a race to the bottom” forcing down wages and working conditions for bus drivers.

Both councillors also believe Minister for Transport Michael Wood is a key player in creating a long-term solution to the problems caused by contracting.

“When things are contracted-out the only area of negotiations are salaries and conditions and that’s why contractors tend to screw their employees,” said Lee. “It’s a real race to the bottom stuff. We’ve seen this with the fall over of the employment negotiations. Even though we tried to provide a sweetener to bring everyone up to a living wage that wasn’t enough.”

Lee was on the Wellington City Council when it brought parking services back in-house.

“The mood of the staff just lifted because they were given a living wage. They felt like they were part of an organisation. There wasn’t that tension between management and the union.”

In theory, under current law, a city council could own a bus company and compete for regional council contracts, but Lee does not see that as a solution.

“City councils are not in a position to do much at the moment. Regional councils are the public transport planning and delivery entity. We’ve got the people. We’ve had the role for quite a few years.”

Lee hopes that the government will change the law before the bus contracts come up for renewal in 2027. “We do need that legislative change to kick the contracting model into touch.”

Blakeley says the purpose of the current model is to create better public transport through more competition.

“There’s also quite a widely held view that it instituted a race to the bottom with companies coming into the market trying to force wages and conditions down. We need a discussion around whether the current model is working or putting it back into council-led would be a better approach.”

He would like to see a strategic forum involving all the key players including the bus companies, unions and government agencies.

“The government is a key player in this. The best way is if the Minister of Transport is open to having a conversation about this.”

Jem Traylen, a former government policy advisor, is now a post-graduate journalism student at Massey University in Wellington.