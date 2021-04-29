Five more weeks of delays on SH58 as resurfacing is completed

News from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

Major resurfacing on State Highway 58, as part of improvements to make the road safer, is progressing well.

The safety improvements are part of the New Zealand Upgrade Programme, which is investing $6.8 billion in road, public transport, walking and cycling infrastructure.

“State Highway 58 is a key route, providing east-west access from State Highway 2 to State Highway 1. We’ve made a lot of improvements to the highway over the last couple of years, with more to come,” Regional Transport Systems Manager Mark Owen says.

“The last two weeks of resurfacing work has been successfully completed. From today, work will continue along a narrow section of State Highway 58 near Harris Road.

“This work will improve the quality of the road to make everyone’s journey safer and ensure that it can withstand the high volumes of traffic, including heavy vehicles, that travel this highway daily.

“This weekend while resurfacing works are underway, the road will be under 24/7 stop/go traffic management, starting from 7pm Friday to 5.30am Monday. If motorists need to travel at these times, we’re advising them to plan ahead and allow extra time to avoid delays.”

This remaining work is expected to take five weeks to complete, with stop/go traffic management in place during the day, outside of peak travel times, and at weekends through the day and night.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead, allow extra time to avoid delays, and stick to the temporary speed restriction when driving through the worksites for safety of all road users and crews, during the following times:

Friday 16 April, 7pm to Monday 19 April, 5.30am – 24/7 weekend stop/go

Monday 19 April to Friday 30 April, including weekends – day (9.30am-3pm) and night (7pm-5.30am) stop/go

Friday 30 April, 7pm to Monday 3 May, 5.30am – 24/7 weekend stop/go

Monday 3 May to Friday 14 May, including weekends – day (9.30am-3pm) and night (7pm-5.30am) stop/go

Friday 14 May to Friday 4 June, including weekends – day (9.30am-3pm) and night (7pm-5.30am) stop/go.

Most work will be done at night, with daytime stop/go used to keep traffic off the newly laid paving surface. The site will be open under a 30km/h temporary speed limit during peak hours (5.30am-9.30am and 3pm-7pm).

Access will be available for emergency services throughout the closure.

Due to the temporarily narrowed lanes, alternative provisions will be made for cyclists during peak times. A shuttle will be provided to take cyclists safely through the worksite during the morning and evening peaks and over weekends when there is no stop/go.

While the stop/go is operating, cyclists will be given priority and allowed to enter the lane ahead of the other traffic so that they can pass through the area first and safely.