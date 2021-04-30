Wellington Scoop
Truck blocks southbound lane on motorway

April 30, 2021

News from NZ Police
There were delays to traffic early this morning when a truck broke down in the southbound lane of State Highway 1 between Tawa and Porirua.

Traffic built up for 15 minutes till the truck was towed off the road.

In just under an hour, it had been taken away.

