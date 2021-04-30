Wellington murder – police ask for sightings of man in t-shirt

News from NZ Police

Wellington Police investigating the death of a woman in Mt Cook on 24 April are appealing to the public for information which may assist.

“The investigation team is continuing to build a timeline of events,” says Detective Sergeant James Stewart.

“As part of this we are seeking sightings of a man aged in his 30s-40s, wearing a black t-shirt, black trousers, and a beanie.”

“We believe this man was on foot by himself between 6pm on 24 April and 12.30am on 25 April.

“He moved between The Terrace and the Glenmore Street / Upland Road area in Kelburn during this time.”

“We are also appealing for people to check any CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured this man over the relevant time period.”

Anyone who may be able to assist is asked to get in touch by calling Police on 105 and quoting file number 210424/6694. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

