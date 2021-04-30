After 433 days, Wellington Phoenix coming home from Australia

News from Wellington Phoenix

The Wellington Phoenix are excited to announce the club’s return to New Zealand next month, with the club scheduled to play regular season A-League matches in both Wellington and Auckland for the first time this season.

“This will be our first match in New Zealand in 14 months – that’s 433 days since we last played in front of our true home fans in this country,” said Dome.

The Club’s first New Zealand match will be against rivals Western United, to be held at the team’s home of Sky Stadium in Wellington at 4pm on Saturday 22 May.

After returning to Australia for a mid-week away match versus Western Sydney Wanderers, the Phoenix will travel back – this time to Auckland’s Eden Park – to take on Perth Glory at 3.30pm on Sunday 30 May in an exciting ‘Distance Derby’ matchup.

Since November last year, the Wellington Phoenix squad have based themselves in Wollongong, New South Wales, in order to complete the 2020/21 A-League season due to Covid travel restrictions between Australia and New Zealand.

The opening of the trans-Tasman bubble on 19 April has now provided the club the opportunity to play in front of a Wellington home for the first time since March 2020, and General Manager David Dome says the club is thrilled it can bring a game back to New Zealand.

“This will be our first match in New Zealand in 14 months – that’s 433 days since we last played in front of our true home fans in this country,” said Dome. “Our fans in Wellington, Auckland and across New Zealand deserve to see their team play live this season.”

Dome says that it will be a massive logistical effort for these matches to happen in New Zealand, involving the support of many people on both sides of the Tasman.

“The hard work has already started and we are working closely with the League, Sky Stadium, Eden Park, Ticketek, New Zealand Football (NZF), Capital Football and many other entities to target these as huge games for the club.

“And thanks must go to Western United and Perth Glory, along with the APL, for agreeing for these matches to be played in New Zealand.”

For the Wellington match on Saturday, a 4pm scheduled kick-off has seen a combined effort between the Phoenix, NZF and Capital Football to have all senior football with afternoon kick-off times rescheduled – in order to allow the wider Wellington football community to attend the match.

Dome says that he has high expectations for both matches being well-attended by a New Zealand public that has been ‘starved’ of live A-League football for so long.

“Our target is at least 15,000 fans attending both these pivotal matches – making each the largest A-League crowds this season – a worthwhile target that recognises what this team has done in its re-location to Australia.

“The players and Football Operations staff have been magnificent in how they have handled the relocation, not once has anyone complained, they’ve just got on and got the job done – I hope the fans get out in support to show their appreciation for that.’’

News from Capital Football

Capital Football are excited to announce that with the confirmation of the Wellington Phoenix returning to Sky Stadium, all games currently set with a kick-off after 12:30pm on the 22nd of May will be rescheduled.

With the first opportunity to support our local and New Zealand’s only, A League team since March 2020, Capital Football Operations Manager, Blair Duncan, was delighted to have the Wellington Phoenix return to Sky Stadium.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to celebrate football and come together as a wider community. Over the past year or so, our clubs and members have done a fantastic job in both adhering to alert level guidance and being flexible with such a challenging and changing landscape. When we got news that this was in the pipelines, we knew that we would do our upmost to make sure everyone could be a part of the occasion and enjoy it.”

The decision was made in conjunction with New Zealand Football, who confirmed that all Central League fixtures kicking off after 12:30pm would also be rescheduled.

Duncan said the details regarding club football fixtures were yet to be finalised, but he will be working closely with the clubs to ensure all are informed and changes locked in as soon as possible.

“There will be a little bit to do from now till the 22nd to ensure everyone gets out on the park, but we have no doubt our clubs will be supportive of both the changes and the chance to get behind the Phoenix right here on our back doorstep.”