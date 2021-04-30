More mouldy buildings found at Hutt Valley High School

Report from RNZ

Dangerous mould has been found in new areas of Hutt Valley High School after earlier mould and leaks forced senior students to work off site.

An entire classroom block was closed a month ago after black mould was discovered.

A further assessment and laboratory testing identified elevated mould levels in several additional areas, including two science labs, the dance room, one drama room, the main gym, and the student centre.

Acting principal Denise Johnson said the high-risk areas had been closed and others had undergone a deep clean and would be safe to open when students returned from the holiday break on Monday.

The most problematic building – C Block, where the mould was initially discovered and which has had problems for years – will be demolished.