Concern at removal of Director and Chief Curator from City Gallery

Save City Gallery

Experience Wellington — the council-controlled organisation that oversees Wellington museums for the Wellington City Council — has unveiled a confidential ‘change proposal’ to staff only. It involves significant centralisation of previously separate institutions. For City Gallery, it disestablishes the key positions of Director and Chief Curator and redistributes other staff into trust-wide teams.

The proposal has been presented as ‘operational’, therefore not requiring public consultation. However, the changes are structural, substantial, and far reaching. They will dramatically and forever change the nature of the Gallery, how it operates, and what it can deliver.

De-professionalisation will undermine the specialist networks and relationships that have enabled the Gallery to secure key loans and exhibitions, such as the upcoming Hilma af Klint show.

The change proposal is not accompanied by a business case. There is no indication of the programme the new structure would deliver. There are references to embracing Te Ao Maori, but this isn’t what fundamentally underpins the proposed changes. Indeed, there doesn’t seem to have been much, if any, consultation with iwi.

City Gallery is a massive asset for Wellington which has taken decades to establish. It is a hub for the arts-and-culture sector locally and nationally — it’s key to our arts ecology. The community has a right to know the details of the change proposal and to feed into the discussion. To that end, we want Experience Wellington and the Council to make the change proposal public and engage in open stakeholder discussion.

How can you help?

You can write a letter and send it to members of the Experience Wellington Board, to Wellington City Councillors, and to key officers at the Council. Your support will make a difference. Your letter doesn’t need to be long. It should say who you are, describe your relation to City Gallery, say why the Gallery is important to you, and express your concern.

The process is under way. Help us save City Gallery.

Final decisions this month on restructuring staff at City Gallery

_