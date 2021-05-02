Changes at City Gallery – issues of concern and risk

Open Letter to Mayor Andy Foster

From Jim Barr and Mary Barr

We are writing about the restructuring of institutions overseen by Experience Wellington (formerly known as the Wellington Museums Trust). We have had a long relationship with the Wellington City Gallery. We have curated exhibitions, sat on panels, lent work to exhibitions, spoken at openings and twice had our own art collection shown in the gallery.

We have seen the paper prepared for the restructuring process and there are a number of issues that concern us. These are:

• This major change to the City Gallery is being made as though it operates in isolation. There has been no consultation apart from with directly affected staff. And prior to the announcement there were no discussions with relevant stakeholders such as long term supporters, regional art institutions, sponsors, and art practitioners. They are all a vital part of the City Gallery’s community built up over decades.

• This major change is being presented as an ‘operational process’ only. This is clearly absurd. Centralising the Experience Wellington institutions and removing current leadership is a major strategic shift. We have heard talk of removing siloes and increasing diversity and these indicate significant new directions for the institutions.

We want to be clear that we have no objection to change, but for it to be embraced by the community we ask for the following materials be made public (or at the very least to you and your Council) by Experience Wellington.

1 A clear statement of the limitations Experience Wellington has identified in the way City Gallery operates currently, a clear statement of how Experience Wellington plans to address these limitations strategically, and a clear presentation of how the new structure will deliver what is required to Wellington.

2 A sample programme we can expect to see in the City Gallery next year when the proposed changes are in place.

3 A clear understanding of how the new management structure can operate across its very diverse specialist institutions.

4 Confirmation that Experience Wellington can deliver the specialist programming, content development, and professional relationships we know are required for a successful cultural institution.

5 Confirmation that the City Gallery Foundation which has significant financial resources is prepared to continue its support under the new structure.

6 Given the radical nature of the changes proposed, we would also expect some sort of risk assessment. Even from the outside, the risk to the city feels abnormally high for an institutional restructuring.

We are concerned that the current proposal is being presented as straightforward and ‘operational’ for something that is in reality a high risk complex major shift in strategic direction. We are asking that you and the City Council acknowledge that these changes are consequential and take steps to ensure that a robust and well thought through process is set in place.