Resident furious after another cyclist injured in Northland

Karori resident Felix Marwick said today he was “really furious” that another cyclist has been injured at the intersection of Raroa Crescent and Chaytor Street in Northland.

The DomPost reported that the injured cyclist was seen lying on the road covered by a blanket.

Felix Marwick says he has been warning the council about this dangerous intersection since 2012.

I've been warning @WgtnCC about this intersection since 2012. No substantial safety improvements have been made. Today another cyclist was hit and injured there. https://t.co/Ir7rpfhG38 — Felix Marwick (@felixmarwick) May 2, 2021

Deputy Mayor Sarah sounded frustrated when she tweeted:

I’ve raised this multiple times with staff and have never been able to see why it’s not a priority to do something to improve it. It’s not just a problem for cyclists ( although that’s very serious), it’s hazardous for cars as well, and hopeless for pedestrians. I’m not the only one who’s raised it either. But we will now need to be very insistent.

And other comments:

This ridiculous intersection is near my house and I’ve contacted my councillors 3 or 4 times after witnessing accidents – urging action because it’s so dangerous. Yet nothing ever happens. – Gareth Hughes

Have made repeated attempts to have safety issues here addressed for people on bikes, and will keep trying. Don’t want to see anyone else injured or worse. – Rebecca Matthews

It is tragic that there’s no safe cycle route to the city centre from one of NZ’s biggest suburbs, and that injuries and hospitalisations are a regular occurance for cyclists here. I’d be keen to cycle into the city but this stretch of road scares me. – ldc