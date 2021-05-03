Wellington’s secret city council workshops every week

Wellington.Scoop report by Jem Traylen

They are closed to the public, they are never publicly notified, records of them are never published and last year Wellington City Council held 63 of them. Welcome to the secretive world of council workshops – the behind closed-doors gatherings of councillors that are not counted as ‘meetings’ so long as formal decisions are never made.

RNZ’s Local Democracy Reporting recently surveyed 31 councils and found that 23 of them excluded the public from all of their workshops.

RNZ’s report prompted Wellington City councillor Iona Pannett to begin a campaign to change council practice.

Figures obtained under the Local Government Official Information Act show that last year the number of workshops held by the Wellington City Council shot up from 37 in 2018 and 35 in 2019 to 63 in 2020 – a rate of more than one a week, and all closed to the public.

This compares to Hutt City Council which held 27 workshops in 2020 (they call them ‘briefings’) of which 25 were open to the public.

Cr Pannett said every workshop should be advertised and open, unless, like some council meetings, there were good reasons to exclude the public from part or all of it.

She cited the example of a recent workshop on the seawall issue at Wellington airport which unusually was observed by reporters from the Dominion Post. “The Dom came along, and it was no big deal. They did a story, nothing disastrous happened. It demonstrates we can get good information, ask robust questions and the public can know.”

She said democracy needed to be transparent and she did not buy the argument that secrecy was essential for free and frank advice to be shared.

“We should have a grown-up approach to democracy, understanding that there will be ideas floated, we will discuss them, they might be rejected.

“People should be able to see the whole decision-making process because [it] doesn’t just happen when you have a vote.”

Pannett was ready to table a notice of motion on the use of workshops but has now decided to work on an alternative non-adversarial way of getting the issue onto the council’s work programme. “I will definitely be pursuing this.”

Mayor Andy Foster said it was wrong to describe the workshops as secretive.

“The airport workshop cited as an example of where the media was present and as such coverage did not detract from the issue, was an exception.

“Other issues would not necessarily be the same especially where information and discussion benefits from a confidential space and describing those workshops as secretive is erroneous.

“Unfortunately, the outcome of making all workshops public would most likely be to reduce the level of information councillors get.”

Jem Traylen, a former government policy advisor, is now a post-graduate journalism student at Massey University in Wellington.