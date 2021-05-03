Passengers moved off two Cook Strait ferries after bomb scare

Report from RNZ

All passengers on two Cook Strait ferries were evacuated from the ships after a bomb threat this morning.

Police said a group of specialist officers were searching the Interislander and Bluebridge ferries currently berthed in Picton.

A third Bluebridge ferry en-route to Picton would be searched if needed when it arrived.

Interislander owner KiwRail said services were being disrupted and it was waiting for direction from police.