Passengers moved off two Cook Strait ferries after bomb scare
Report from RNZ
All passengers on two Cook Strait ferries were evacuated from the ships after a bomb threat this morning.
Police said a group of specialist officers were searching the Interislander and Bluebridge ferries currently berthed in Picton.
A third Bluebridge ferry en-route to Picton would be searched if needed when it arrived.
Interislander owner KiwRail said services were being disrupted and it was waiting for direction from police.