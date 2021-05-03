Wellington Scoop
Passengers moved off two Cook Strait ferries after bomb scare

May 3, 2021Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

Report from RNZ
All passengers on two Cook Strait ferries were evacuated from the ships after a bomb threat this morning.

Police said a group of specialist officers were searching the Interislander and Bluebridge ferries currently berthed in Picton.

A third Bluebridge ferry en-route to Picton would be searched if needed when it arrived.

Interislander owner KiwRail said services were being disrupted and it was waiting for direction from police.

