Biohazards in paradise: asbesto fragments on Wellington beaches

Wellington.Scoop report by Mary Argue

Building waste fragments suspected to contain asbestos have been found on a popular beach track near Seatoun in Wellington. Local Anne Taylor was left feeling “gutted” after her discovery while walking in the Oruaiti Reserve, east of Seatoun beach.

The artist and “citizen scientist” reported her findings to the Wellington City Council supplying photographs and the location of the fragments.

After nearly a month of being a “squeaky wheel,” Taylor learned the information was with a beach clean-up crew who also remove asbestos near Moa Point and at the edge of the Taputeranga Marine Reserve between Houghton Bay and Hungerford Road.

Taylor was told the crew do a fortnightly sweep for rubbish on beaches from Oriental Bay to Red Rocks.

The Sports and Recreation department at the council, who dealt with her report, told her their approach to asbestos removal was more reactive than proactive.

For Taylor the asbestos discovery was upsetting in a place she perceived as a “sort of paradise” and felt its removal should be a priority. “I do feel gutted. It is really concerning as it is a path that is regularly used. Obviously it is a biohazard.”

In addition to its removal Taylor said there was a need to raise public awareness.

Before her training as a citizen scientist she could not have identified asbestos material. “I’m not interested in building materials, there is an education gap.”

The idea of citizen scientists is part of Litter Intelligence, a government-supported programme run by non-profit organisation Sustainable Coastlines. A joint project with the Ministry for the Environment, Department of Conservation and Statistics New Zealand, the goal of Litter Intelligence is to provide rigorous scientific data on the amount and type of litter showing up on beaches.

Taylor and other volunteers conduct regular litter surveys around Seatoun beach and Oruaiti Reserve as part of the nationwide initiative.

Citizen scientist manager at Sustainable Coastlines Ben Knight is responsible for training volunteers to become scientists, an element of which involves identifying and avoiding asbestos fragments. He believed what was found around Oruaiti Reserve was typical.

Knight said he had found asbestos on Wellington’s south coast, Pukerua Bay, and most recently, Kāpiti Island.

“When we found asbestos in the past it was either left or reported to the local authority, the Wellington City Council or the Porirua City Council, and they did or didn’t come and pick it up,” Knight said.

There had been an increase in reports of asbestos from Sustainable Coastlines staff and volunteers since running litter surveys, but Knight suspected this was due to more awareness rather than more asbestos in the environment. Currently there was no data collected for asbestos, but its inclusion in the Litter Intelligence database was high on the list of priorities.

He said erosion of hard-fill and reclaimed land around Wellington airport was a possible source. Asbestos was used widely by the construction industry in the first half of the 20th century.

Despite warnings that inhalation of asbestos fibres caused lung disease and cancer, it was not until the 1980s that its use was regulated and slowly phased out.

Director of the Environmental Research Centre at Unitec in Auckland Dr Terri-Ann Berry and research associate Shannon Wallis have studied the health risks related to asbestos extensively. After viewing Taylor’s photos, Wallis suspected a couple of the fragments did contain asbestos, but said testing was needed to be 100 per cent certain.

Dorset Point, on the edge of the Oruaiti Reserve, contained a landfill until the 1940s and also a military camp Fort Dorset from 1910 to 1991 when it was decommissioned.

Wellington Regional Council spokesperson Stephen Heath said the capped landfill was highly unlikely to be the source of asbestos fragments, but the council did not keep data on dumps at risk of climate change driven coastal erosion.

New Zealand military historian Peter Cooke did not know if Fort Dorset was built using asbestos.

However, he said it was built at the same time as Trentham base, which had asbestos fibrolite cladding. The Fort Dorset camp was demolished in 1998 to make way for a school and upmarket residential development.

Mary Argue is a journalism student at Massey University in Wellington.