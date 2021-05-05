LGWM: doomed to failure?

by PCGM

Like many of us, I’ve spent the better part of my career in Wellington working in and around the public sector. As the years and the experience accumulate, it gets easier to see the patterns of behaviour of agencies and organisations and politicians – their ways of operating, if you will. And one of those ways of operating means that Let’s Get Wellington Moving is likely doomed to failure.

I’ve previously opined that Wellington’s transport woes are exacerbated by its political leanings. Given our electorates consistently vote Labour/Green (or at least, have done so for quite some time), there’s no need for the current government to go out of its way to pork-barrel in the capital. Yes, the transport is a mess and badly needs sorting out, but even if not a single dollar is ever spent, Wellington will reliably vote left. Labour knows this, so the light rail debate is all about Auckland and not Wellington.

And conversely, the same logic applies when National is in power. No matter how much they spend on alleviating our congestion – even if they spent it all on cycleways and light rail – it’s unlikely to sway enough Wellington voters to ever turn the city blue. And if there’s no electoral pay-back for spending all the billions of dollars required, then why not spend it in a marginal seat someplace? It may be a cynical view, but I’m sure the thought has crossed the minds of a few political strategists on both sides of the political divide.

As a city, we’re kind of damned if we do and damned if we don’t.

That’s not to say governments want to look like they’re sitting on their hands – far from it! All administrations want to look decisive and proactive and all those other good words implying the levers of power are being routinely and energetically pulled. But as a career in Wellington tends to underline, there’s sometimes a pretty big air-gap between words and deeds.

One of the typical ways to push expensive decisions into the indefinite future is to start a program to examine the options. It can even be given a catchy name, like – say – Let’s Get Wellington Moving. It’s a truly excellent name because it implies action and energy and a positive approach to some remarkably long-standing problems, so full marks to whomever originally put the idea on the whiteboard.

And when it comes to figuring out what to do, the options for any shiny new programme can then be consulted on and considered and refined and adjusted and re-thought, on an almost continual basis. It’s the public service equivalent of a hamster wheel – plenty of activity but not much forward momentum … even if it does make the consulting companies happy.

The challenge is the gap between what the punters – you and me – see as the options, and what the options really are. And that’s where all those decades of experience come in, seeing past the discussions about on-street parking and trackless trams and overhead monorails and all the rest of it. In reality, there are only ever four choices in front of the decision makers of the day, irrespective of what they’re called. They go like this:

– Option 1: do nothing. This is “the answer is no, go away, stop bothering us” approach, best used when the ideas are outrageous or unaffordable or unsupportable or some combination of the above. – Option 2: say you’re going to do something but do nothing. This is known in the popular vernacular as the “kick the can down the road” alternative, highly favoured because it provides the illusion of progress without any of the expense. – Option 3: do the bare minimum. This is the duct-tape and sticking-plaster approach beloved of infrastructure investments across the country, where the tarseal is patched, the rumpty school building is painted, a few bendy buses are purchased and the like. It makes a difference but generally not enough to actually fix the problems. – Option 4: do the right thing. This is the option to which we all aspire, taking a clear-eyed look at what the problems are and coming up with the wide-ranging (read: expensive) solutions that will sort the issues out for a generation or more.

Now, there’s a reason I’ve ranked the options in that order – they’re increasingly expensive and increasingly politically risky.

Doing nothing is cheap (like, really cheap) but has the disadvantage of annoying the people you’ve said no to, and they won’t be keen to vote for you at the next election – so it has to be used judiciously. Options 3 and 4 both cost money – and in the case of doing the right thing, probably an awful lot of it. They also come with increasing political risk, from big projects running over time and budget to NIMBY resistance to ending up with the wrong solution (Think Big, anyone?). It’s a brave politician indeed that bets the farm on a single major initiative.

Which leaves the ideal Option 2 – say you’re going to do something, but actually do nothing. This has all the advantages of the do nothing approach (i.e. low cost) but still allows the government of the day to at least get some kudos from wrestling with the issue. It’s all benefit with only a small sprinkling of costs. And it’s name is probably Let’s Get Wellington Moving.

Now, that’s not to say any of the people working on LGWM are cynical or badly intentioned – as the saying goes, no-one goes to work in the morning to do a bad job. The LGWM staff will be as diligent and as hard-working as the rest of us, genuinely trying to make progress in a complex transport and political environment.

But in my cynical reading, the deck is stacked against them. Because if you’re the government of the day, Wellington’s transport woes are a poor investment.

Here in the capital, we all want LGWM and its political masters to do the right thing – but that’s going to cost an inordinate amount of money, best measured in billions. And leaving aside the political calculus that says we don’t matter in the electoral scheme of things, there’s a bigger question for ministers expected to sign off such a huge sum: what else could we spend the money on?

In my experience, the vast majority of politicians are well intentioned and a great many of them are idealistic, underneath the thick hide they develop to cope with the slings and arrows of public life. Most got into politics to genuinely make a difference – and that’s true irrespective of which party they represent.

So let’s say you’re sitting around the cabinet table when a nice shiny document from LGWM lands on it, explaining Wellington needs light rail and cycleways and electric vehicle charging and integrated ticketing and all the rest, and the price tag is only a few billion dollars (plus cost over-runs), and it might be as badly run as the buses, and some Wellingtonians still hate the idea, and none of it will be finished on your watch.

And you know you got into politics because you genuinely care about people, so you look over at your colleagues who have been banging the drum about the money needed to do something about child poverty and patching up the hospitals and getting people out of motels into actual houses, and you look across to Grant Robertson telling you how the government doesn’t have infinitely deep pockets, and you think about what the priorities really should be for Aotearoa New Zealand in the 2020s. And my bet is you don’t sign on the LGWM line.

Instead, you tell the program to go away and come back with some different (and hopefully cheaper) options. So they do, and thus the hamster wheel turns.

It’s easy to be cynical about politicians and their decisions – and through that lens, LGWM is too much cost with too little benefit, in electorates that don’t matter. In the House of Cards universe. LGWM is a non-starter.

But viewing those same politicians through the lens of being regular people with ambitions for their country, LGWM is still too expensive – there are far better ways to spend the money, on families who are living in motel rooms and struggling by on a benefit or trying get access to the cancer screening they need. So those thoughtful and compassionate politicians are still going to say no.

LGWM as it’s currently constructed doesn’t make any sense at all – it’s a consultation boondoggle, with no end in sight. The big projects (read: light rail or any of its alternatives) just aren’t going to fly. So let’s be clear-eyed about that, shut the program down, and create something practical in its place.

Maybe we could call it Let’s Get Wellington A Few Improvements We Can Actually Afford. Granted, it’s not nearly as snappy a name, but perhaps it’s a bit more realistic – and who knows, maybe it might even work.