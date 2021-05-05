Car hits pedestrian and pram on Fergusson Drive crossing in Upper Hutt

News from NZ Police

A person pushing a pram on an Upper Hutt pedestrian crossing was hit by a vehicle just after 9.30 this morning.

The infant in the pram suffered minor injuries as a result.

The incident was on a pedestrian crossing on Fergussion Drive. The driver of the vehicle left the scene before the police arrived, and Upper Hutt police would like to speak to them, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

The vehicle involved was described as a later-model white station wagon.

If anyone has any information that may assist, they are asked to get in touch with Police by phoning 105 and quoting event number P046395574. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

