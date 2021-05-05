After 20 years, we’re still NZ’s most creative city

News from Infometrics

Wellington City continues its run as New Zealand’s most creative city, according to the 2020 Infometrics Creativity Index. Wellington City has now topped the rankings for 20 years, with a still significant lead over other centres.

Over the year to March 2020, 6.3% of Wellington City’s workforce – just under 10,900 jobs – were employed in the creative sector, compared to the national average of 3.6%. Wellington’s strong concentration of creatives means the capital’s position at the top of the Index appears secure, with a 1.7 percentage point difference between first and second places. (Auckland was in second place with 4.6 per cent. Third was Queenstown/Lakes with 4.5, and Kapiti with 4.4.)

Six of the top 10 areas in the 2020 Infometrics Creativity Index are in the Wellington region, which contains 16.2% of New Zealand’s creative workforce overall, despite representing just 11.5% of total employment.

Wellington’s vibrant creative scene is well recognised for being a drawcard for the city and region. As we pointed out in 2017, this vibrancy helps to attract top talent.