LGWM “kick-starting 3-year programme” … with more consultation

On Tuesday 11 May Let’s Get Wellington Moving will kick-start its three-year programme with public and community engagement on proposed changes to Thorndon Quay and Hutt Road.

The proposed changes will improve walking and cycling, make bus journeys more reliable and enhance the experience for everyone that uses Thorndon Quay and Hutt Road. The project is one of the initial stages of Let’s Get Wellington Moving’s plan to move more people with fewer vehicles and create a more liveable city.

Thorndon Quay and Hutt Road is a gateway to the city. It is the busiest bus route outside of the city centre and Wellington’s busiest cycle route. On an average weekday there are more than 6,000 bus passengers and up to 1,300 cyclists. This is forecast to grow significantly over the next 20 years, so we need to make changes now to prevent worsening congestion, address safety concerns and prioritise the road space for the next 20 years.

The proposed changes reflect Wellingtonians’ feedback from engagement in 2020. Feedback has been tested to see what is technically possible within the limitations of budget and road space. We will be asking how the proposed changes will work for those that use the streets and what we should include in streetscape design. This feedback will help to confirm the best option for construction.

“We’ve listened to feedback from Wellingtonians about what changes they want to see to Thorndon Quay and Hutt Road. There is an opportunity to build an attractive precinct for consumers and provide better journeys for everyone: safer trips for cyclists and pedestrians, and prioritising bus travel”, says Wellington City Council Mayor, Andy Foster.

Consultation will be open from Tuesday 11 May to Tuesday 8 June 2021. There will be open days on Friday 21 May from 3-7pm and on Saturday 22 May from 10am to 3pm. The public are invited to discuss the proposed changes with the project team and submit feedback. Feedback can also be submitted online at lgwm.nz/thorndonquayhuttroad from 11 May.

