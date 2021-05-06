Multi-car crash blocks southbound lanes on Wellington Motorway
News from NZ Police
A multi-car crash blocked southbound lanes on the Wellington motorway about 500km north of the Aotea Quay offramp tonight.
The crash happened around 5:15pm and the lanes were blocked for about an hour.
One person was seriously injured.
Motorists faced congestion because of the blocked lanes.
UPDATE 6:15PM
The crash on the #UrbanMwy near the Aotea Quay off-ramp has now been cleared. Expect delays as congestion eases through the area. ^MF https://t.co/lKxjjO778J
— Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) May 6, 2021
Three crashes on SH1/2 on the way home. This is why we need to get New Zealanders out of private cars and into public transport – because we can’t bloody drive them.
— Dan Slevin (@danslevin) May 6, 2021
News from NZTA
A crash at 6.05pm closed the northbound lanes on SH2 between Silverstream to River Terraces. A detour was provided. One of the lanes had reopened an hour later.