Multi-car crash blocks southbound lanes on Wellington Motorway

A multi-car crash blocked southbound lanes on the Wellington motorway about 500km north of the Aotea Quay offramp tonight.

The crash happened around 5:15pm and the lanes were blocked for about an hour.

One person was seriously injured.

Motorists faced congestion because of the blocked lanes.


A crash at 6.05pm closed the northbound lanes on SH2 between Silverstream to River Terraces. A detour was provided. One of the lanes had reopened an hour later.

