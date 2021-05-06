Gas alarm in Remutaka Tunnel – Metlink trying to find the cause

Wellington.Scoop

Metlink have today explained why Wairarapa trains have this week been replaced by buses – it’s because of the levels of gas in the Remutaka tunnel. Here are the details which Metlink posted on Facebook.

News from Metlink (via Facebook)

The Remutaka tunnel is 8.8km long and has diesel locomotives travel through it every day for both passenger and freight services and as a result sees exhaust gases build up within it.

To ensure that the services that travel through the tunnel are not exposed to high levels of the gases within, the driver of these services, and at minimum the Train Manager, carry gas monitors which monitor and record the levels of NO2 and other gases when passing through the tunnel. We also equip other staff members with gas monitors to get greater coverage across the train. On average there are around three monitors on the trains at any one time.

In the event of a positive alarm of gas levels exceeding the set limit, on-board operational processes are followed such as moving passengers into another carriage and locking affected carriages out of use. These actions depend on the level of gas and alarm received and are precautionary steps to prevent possible exposure.

In late 2020, WorkSafe advised KiwiRail that they would be lowering the maximum alert level limit and gas monitors were updated to reflect this.

In February we saw issues arise with our afternoon services, in which gas monitor alarms were triggering because of the gas levels. This resulted in several days of disruption to Wairarapa line services as we investigated and sourced a solution for this issue.

In terms of a solution, several controls were integrated into the operation of services to prevent the gas levels from breaching the limit:

• A reasonable separation of freight and rail services to ensure dispersal of gas from the freight locomotive

• The replacement of a particular type of locomotive used for select freight services.

Unfortunately, on Monday morning we again encountered a gas alarm being triggered with the 6:47am service from Masterton to Wellington. This resulted in the need to bus replace these services for the remainder of the week whilst we underwent an investigation into why the gas alarm had been triggered.

We are still working through the cause of the gas alarm triggering which we believe could be associated with the two previous passenger services that run before it and other variables such as weather and/or atmospheric conditions (weather conditions can have an impact of how the gas sit or move within the tunnel as trains pass through the tunnel).

We plan on doing precautionary testing from Monday 10 May to Friday 14 May which will involve closing off and monitoring the gas levels within the carriage closest to the locomotive on the 6:47am service. So normal service will be resumed other than for the closed off carriage.

This precautionary step is to determine how the gas levels might differ from the carriage closest to the locomotive compared to the rest of the service. We will be communicating this through our regular Metlink channels in the next couple of days.

We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused and we appreciate your patience as we work through this issue. We take safety requirements such as this extremely seriously and we want to ensure that both our passengers and staff are safe on board our services. I’d like to reassure the public that no-one has been harmed as a result of the build-up of gas.