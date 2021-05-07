VUW researcher uncovers privacy breach on government websites

by Jem Traylen

The government is being accused of helping Facebook and Google spy on New Zealanders when they browse government websites. While the use of web-tracking tools to sell products online has become more common, its undisclosed use by government agencies such as the Police, IRD and Waka Kotahi (NZTA) came as a complete surprise to Kent Newman, a PhD researcher at Victoria University of Wellington.

Newman is researching the use of targeted advertising and said the government had made a major breach of privacy that people should care about.

“People are accessing core services and the government is taking that information and is disclosing it to advertisers without telling people. When the government loses information, we care about it, it’s frontline news. We should care just as much if they are doing this systematically and purposefully – they are turning our information into a commercial product.”

Police and Waka Kotahi websites include a Facebook tool called “Pixel” which passes information about which pages an individual visits back to Facebook. Facebook then connects this data to their Facebook profile and uses it to better target advertisements wherever they go on the internet.

Other agencies, such as IRD, use a similar web-tracking tool supplied by Google.

Newman said the government breached Facebook and Google’s terms and conditions, as well as privacy law, by not disclosing its use of these web-tracking tools.

A month ago, he wrote to the government’s Chief Digital Officer and Chief Privacy Officer at the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) and the independent Privacy Commissioner, who all promised to investigate, but he is yet to hear of any progress.

“This is a simple fix; these websites could have taken [the web-trackers down] in a month or updated their terms and conditions to be more upfront about this use but they haven’t.”

Chairperson for the NZ Council for Civil Liberties Thomas Beagle said the government should not be helping Facebook and Google spy on New Zealanders.

“We don’t have any choice about interacting with our own government and some of these interactions are when we’re at our most vulnerable. If a relative dies and you go to a government website for advice, you shouldn’t have to put up with ads for undertakers following you around the internet.”

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner said they were unable to comment as the investigator handling the case was on leave. The DIA, Police, IRD and Waka Kotahi have also been approached for comment.

Jem Traylen, a former government policy advisor, is now a post-graduate journalism student at Massey University in Wellington.