Man arrested in Lower Hutt after threat to kill an MP

News from NZ Police
A 25-year-old man has been charged in relation to recent threats to Member of Parliament Simeon Brown.

The man was arrested today without incident at a Lower Hutt property.

“I would like to acknowledge the outstanding work of our staff from both the Criminal Investigation Branch in Counties Manukau, where the original complaint was received, and the team in Lower Hutt who located the alleged offender today,” says Wellington Field Crime Manager Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur.

“They worked closely together under urgency to get this result.”

The man is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court on Thursday where he will face a charge of threatening to kill.

As the matter is now before the courts, there will be no further comment.

