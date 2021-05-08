Getting back control of the buses – the argument for public ownership

Wellington.Scoop report by Jem Traylen

Another Wellington regional councillor is calling for the private sector to get out of public transport, but most are refusing to commit either way. This comes in the same week as the government released a discussion paper that explored different potential ownership models, although it stopped short of considering full public ownership.

Last week the deputy-chair of the regional council’s transport committee David Lee called on the government to allow regional councils to bring bus services back in-house. Committee chair Roger Blakeley agreed it was something the government should consider.

Scoop asked the eleven other regional councillors whether they agreed with Lee, but only Thomas Nash responded.

He said it was a major strategic risk, from a climate perspective, not to have control over our bus services.

“We’re arguing for bringing that back in-house. Public ownership of bus services would be cheaper because we don’t have to cover the profit margins of private companies. It would be easier to co-ordinate across the country in terms of national procurement of new electric buses, which would also be cheaper if you were buying them at a national level.

“It would also be better integrated, with a national fair pay and conditions agreement for drivers.”

Nash believed a national fair pay agreement would solve Wellington’s current predicament of services being cancelled due to a driver shortage.

“If we had that, I believe it would be easier to attract more people to the bus driver profession and there would be fewer instances of drivers not being able to make it to work because they’re unwell.”

He said there was a growing recognition among transport officials, both in local and central government, of the need for fundamental change.

“There is a general view there emerging that the current system doesn’t work, and we probably need to bring bus services back in-house and have public ownership once again.”

Wellington City councillor Rebecca Matthews agreed that public ownership should be on the table. “Taking the ‘public’ out of public transport hasn’t worked. There are far greater benefits to public transport than profit. With climate change goals and the need to link housing to transit, public transport just takes on more and more importance.”

The public has until June 18 to give feedback on the government’s discussion paper.

Jem Traylen, a former government policy advisor, is now a post-graduate journalism student at Massey University in Wellington.