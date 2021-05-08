Wellington Scoop
Power failure stops trains on Kapiti line

Train services in and out of Wellington on the Kapiti Line were stopped late this morning after a breakdown in the electricity supply.

Metlink reported that the 10.00am train from Waikanae to Wellington had stopped at Kaiwharawhara with no power “and we are currently trying to retrieve this service.” The 10.30am service from Waikanae to Wellington was being held at Takapu Road.

Then there were cancellations: the 11.44am Wellington to Waikanae and the 1pm Waikanae to Wellington services.

At 1pm, Metlink said trains between Wellington and Porirua would be replaced by buses. But it was having trouble finding enough buses. It told travellers to expect delays.

Trains were still running between Porirua and Waikanae.

