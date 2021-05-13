Silence about art, but not about books

by Lindsay Shelton

The Wellington City Council’s response to concerns about changes at the City Gallery has been: silence. But the council hasn’t stayed silent in response to concerns about what seems to be a lessening of importance for books in the strengthened Central Library.

I made contact with the council last week after I’d written about new design and service principles “which will shape the development of services within the Central Library, and influence design decisions” … but which don’t mention books.

The council response is reassuring, telling us that though books aren’t mentioned in the principles, there’s “no question that … books will continue to be a core offering” in the new (and renamed) Central Library. The response came from Laurinda Thomas who is Libraries and Community Spaces Manager at the council:

The principles were developed in response to the feedback received by Wellington City Council from the public through the Special Consultation Process, from our elected members, from mana whenua, from the wider cultural sector in Wellington, and city council staff, including our library staff. Throughout the process, all groups have been clear about knowledge in many forms, including books, being at the centre of the Te Matapihi ki te Ao Nui, and there is no question that books will continue to be a core offering of the service. The more encompassing word knowledge was used in recognition that there is a wide variety of formats and services that libraries provide in addition to books.

The council has also responded to concerns from Michael Pringle, a member of the recently formed Book Guardians Aotearoa, who told us:

Unfortunately the library stock is now less than 400,000 at the J’ville repository. There have been some large book sales. I am often astonished at the books that the library no longer has, including some essential NZ works such as Jim Wilson’s “Aorangi”.

The council response:

Regarding the comment on there being less than 400,000 items available in our off-site storage in Johnsonville, this is because many of the Central Library items formed part of the collections available at the three interim branches in the CBD, Arapaki (Manners St), Te Awe (Brandon St) and He Matapihi (Molesworth St).

And about the missing book:

In regards to the question about “Aorangi” by Jim Wilson, we have two copies of this title, one in our NZ Reference Collection and one in our Adult Non-Fiction Stored Collection. Along with the Māori Reference collection, these collections are at our Off-site Storage facility. Staff are close to completing the necessary preparations make these books available to be reserved by customers and retrieved by staff. Until this service is ready, these collections are not showing as available in the online customer catalogue for people to reserve.

Which also answers another concern raised by Michael Pringle:

The New Zealand collection [from the Central Library] has disappeared – where are all the NZ reference books and journals that used to occupy the 2nd floor? I asked at one of the pop ups and the staff told me that “no one knows where it is”. This is very alarming indeed.

And more from the council:

Staff should be able to inform customers about these Off-Site collections using our staff search system, and we’re sorry that this didn’t happen in this case. We will remind staff about the current and future state of all our collections across the whole network, so they can give customers correct information.

The council has also explained its policy about getting rid of books.

Up until the closure of the Central Library, book sales were held twice a year. The book sale in February was therefore much larger than usual, as it has been more than two years since the last sale. The sale items have been removed from the overall collection as they are either: in poor condition (due to the wear and tear of use)

the information is no longer current e.g. older magazines), or misleading (e.g. previous edition of a legal text)

they are duplicate copies of titles purchased for each site when there was demand when the title was new and now these additional copies are no longer needed

there is limited or no demand for the title (older titles but which are do not fall into the classics or heritage categories).

There are related issues at the National Library – Book Guardians has been established to defend the national collection against plans to reduce its numbers. Its concerns are described in this article.

Indeed, when you walk into the National Library in Molesworth Street, there isn’t a book in sight. There’s a cafe, a shop, an exhibition space, and the recently-arrived (and impressive) Treaty of Waitangi exhibition. But books? Nowhere to be seen.

It’s necessary to walk upstairs to the Turnbull Library – and there (the relief) there are books to be seen and browsed.

Compare this with the National Library in Canberra. Or the New York Public Library. Or the British Library. Or any major library in any capital city. Including the Central Library, visited by a million people a year before it was closed. Books everywhere. But nowhere to be seen in the huge open spaces of our National Library’s ground floor.

There are fewer exhibitions too. As Mark Amery wrote this week:

Why not more of the collection on display? Until 2009 the then library gallery ran an energetic, remarkable exhibition programme where the cafe is now, changing anything from monthly to quarterly. It was one of the most exciting cultural spaces in town. My impression is exhibition frequency has reduced since the 2021 library redesign.

The city council’s information about books may help calm concerns from Wellington readers and borrowers who are waiting for the day when we again have a Central Library. But the National Library doesn’t seem to have persuaded anyone that it should be throwing out so many of its books.

And the city council needs to start responding to all the concerns about the City Gallery changes. (Andy: the open letter was sent to you.) The changes, described as “restructuring,’ are being made by a council-owned organisation. Does the silence mean that the council has lost control?