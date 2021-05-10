LGWM wants us to tell it about plans to improve Thorndon Quay and Hutt Road

News from LGWM

Public engagement on Let’s Get Wellington Moving’s proposed changes to Thorndon Quay and Hutt Road will open on Tuesday until Tuesday 8 June. The proposed changes will improve walking and cycling, make bus journeys more reliable and enhance the experience for everyone who lives, works, visits or commutes through Thorndon Quay and Hutt Road.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster says, “these changes are an exciting step forward to realising the Let’s Get Wellington Moving vision for Wellington to be a great harbour city, accessible to all, with attractive spaces, shared streets, and efficient local and regional journeys.”

Thorndon Quay and Hutt Road is a busy gateway to the city for commuters and a vital retail and business hub for Wellington. The proposed changes will increase reliability and safety for all users and improvements to walking, cycling and public transport will reduce congestion for those who want or need to drive.

Many people live and work on Thorndon Quay and Hutt Road. It’s also an important commuter route; it’s the busiest bus route outside the city centre and the busy cycle route with more than 6,000 bus passengers and up to 1,300 cyclists on an average weekday. An additional 4,000 bus passengers and 2,700 cyclists are expected by 2036.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving’s proposal for Thorndon Quay will provide part-time bus lanes in both directions and extend the two-way cycle path from Hutt Road to the bus interchange at Mulgrave Street. Footpaths and the streetscape will be improved. Safety will be improved by converting angle parking to parallel parking, improving pedestrian crossings and providing a dedicated cycle path.

The proposal for Hutt Road includes providing part-time bus lanes in both directions and bus priority at the Ngauranga/Jarden Mile intersection. To improve safety, we are proposing a raised median to limit right turns and a roundabout on Aotea Quay.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving will use feedback on the proposal to confirm the best option for construction. A preferred option will be shared with the public and if approved, further engagement on bus lane hours, speed and parking will happen in early 2022. In tandem, the Wellington City Council will consider a formal resolution to convert Thorndon Quay’s angle parking to safer parallel parking. If approved, these changes will be made by the end of the year.

Mayor Andy Foster says, “the proposed changes respond to feedback we received in 2020 about the issues people experience on Thorndon Quay and Hutt Road. Changes to this route are key to achieving the Let’s Get Wellington Moving vision of moving more people with fewer vehicles.”

Have your say online at lgwm.nz/thorndonquayhuttroad. There will be open days on Friday 21 May from 3-7pm and on Saturday 22 May from 10am to 3pm. The public are invited to discuss the proposed changes with the project team and submit feedback.