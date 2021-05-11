From tortoise to hare

by Felicity Wong

The Government is demanding radical new suburban height limits in quiet neighbourhoods. Last year Phil Twyford tied land-use decisions (by Councils) to transport planning (by the NZ Transport Agency) under the Government’s National Policy Statement on Urban Development 2020 (NPS-UD).

Adopted during lockdown, the NPS-UD directs Councils to change District Plans and allow six storey buildings within a “walkable catchment” of “rapid transit” stops. The philosophy looked attractive, but the implementation is shaping up to be awful.

In Wellington, the Regional Transport Committee (made up of regional councillors plus the Transport Agency and supported by Regional Council staff) is going through an ill conceived process to present the Johnsonville train as an existing “rapid transit” service.

In February it issued a “Draft Wellington Land Transport Plan” and buried in the Appendices is a section on rapid transit in the Wellington region. Page 128 contains the innocuous sounding statement that “[t]he rapid transit network and services for the Wellington region comprise the Kapiti, Hutt, Melling and Johnsonville rail lines”.

It goes on to state that plans to upgrade services are contained in the Wellington Regional Public Transport Plan. In fact no plans to improve the level of service of the Johnsonville line are in either plan and, given its geographical constraints and massive subsidy, they never will be.

In 1937 the Johnsonville line was abandoned as the main trunk line and in view of its bendy, steep gradient, a long tunnel was built instead (the Tawa Deviation). Since then it’s been a loved, but historical suburban remnant with a slow, infrequent, unreliable, low capacity service.

The residents’ association of Khandallah have drawn the Regional Council’s attention to the lack of evidence to support the rail line being designated as a “quick, frequent, reliable and high capacity” service (as provided in NPS-UD’s definition of “rapid transit”).

But after public submissions in March and oral hearings held recently, Regional Council staff advised Councillors to reject submissions which objected to the Johnsonville train being designated as “rapid transit”.

They pointed to the Transport Agency having recently “classified” all metro rail corridors (regardless of service level) as dedicated “rapid transit” corridors under its One Network Framework. The Framework is a definitional road classification document and doesn’t look at the facts or the variable nature of actual services, which differ in speed, frequency, reliability and capacity.

If Johnsonville’s rail service was assessed against ONF’s bus standards, it would not be in the highest movement class of PT1. If it were assessed against ONF’s general traffic criteria, it would be in the 5th class of importance – not even equivalent to an arterial road.

The Auckland Council has said in its Spatial Plan that the Onehunga train line (two trains per hour), and the Papakura to Pukekohe line are “non RTN rail”. It’s absurd to think Onehunga or Pukekohe could now be served by rapid transit (and upzoned) just by the stroke of Waka Kotahi’s pen. But that’s what the Regional Transport Committee contemplates for Ngaio and Khandallah.

The Regional Transport Committee needs to analyse whether there is in fact any rapid transit, or plan expenditure to ensure it becomes rapid transit. A mere classification exercise would surely be the pinnacle of the Government’s magical thinking.

To get a rapid transit service, one merely needs to declare that rapid transit already exists? Why bother with new buses, trams, light rail, or any other new project, when you can declare what you’ve already got to be rapid transit in a data-free process, without any need to refer to the inconvenient truth. Declaring an tortoise to be a hare is cheap and the Plans will be adopted in June.

We hope that better sense and evidence-based planning happens in the Wellington district planning processes and that upzoning does not simply cascade down from the Transport Agency’s classification system, via a simple declaration by the Regional Transport Committee.

Felicity Wong is a member of the Wellington’s Character Trust.