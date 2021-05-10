Needs and opportunities in Civic Precinct – a seminar on Saturday

Wellington.Scoop

The Civic Trust is presenting a seminar on Wellington’s Civic Precinct on Saturday.

Its purpose is to explore the history, role and importance of the Civic Precinct, to understand current proposals for the Precinct and its open spaces, and to develop ideas around needs and opportunities to make the Precinct work for everyone.

Te Ngākau, Wellington’s Civic Precinct, contains key public buildings, spaces and pathways in the central city’s open space network. With increasing numbers of people living in the central city, public space has become vitally important in enabling freedom of movement and spontaneity in events and relationships.

Vital and resilient communities need shared and useable spaces, not by default but through proactive advocacy and governance. So, what should the Precinct become?

Chair:Dame Kerry Prendergast

Presentations will include:

• Tangata whenua perspective

• Background from the designers of the 1980 scheme

• Climate change expert

• City Council planners and urban designers

• Music future representative

• Independent designers and architects

• User representatives, including community and interest groups

15th May 9.15am-4pm

PUBLIC TRUST HALL – cnr Lambton Quay/Stout S

Register directly at https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2021/te-ngakau-civic-square-seminar/wellington

or go to www.eventfinda.co.nz and search for “Wellington Civic Trust” and click on Te Ngākau Civic Square Seminar.

Attendance is free with morning tea provided but koha welcome.

http://www.wellingtoncivictrust.org