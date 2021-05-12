Massive concrete pour – 140 truckloads – at new reservoir in Brooklyn

Wellington.Scoop report by Yann Kohout

A huge concrete pour is coming up soon on the massive new Omāroro reservoir in Brooklyn.

The new reservoir will replace the existing reservoir with a new seismically resilient structure in Prince of Wales Park in the Town Belt, and new resilient pipes.

Wellington Water community liaison Dan Ormond said things have been working to schedule.

“Since June 2020 things have progressed very smoothly and on schedule with the development of the new 35 million-litre buried concrete Omāroro reservoir.”

The excavation for the new reservoir is complete and crews are working to prepare the base, he said.

The pouring of concrete for one half of the reservoir floor will be done at the end of June, a job that crews aim to complete in one day and which will involve approximately 140 concrete truck trips. The concentration of truck trips is to reduce the amount of noise and dust for the Bell Road community.

Over the next few months, crews will start fabricating the 60 panels and 45 roof support columns for the reservoir. This will take place in the reservoir footprint.

Following that will be a five-year period of restoration and rehabilitation to ensure the site is fully restored and enhanced in keeping with the community’s vision. The project is to be completed by 2023.

Yann Kohout is a journalism student at Massey University in Wellington.