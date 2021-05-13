Some buses will stop during union meeting next week

Press Release – Greater Wellington Regional Council

Some Wellington bus customers will face disruptions to their travel on Thursday 20 May between 9:00am and 3pm as NZ Bus drivers attend a Tramways Union meeting.

Metlink general manager, Scott Gallacher says: “This disruption only affects a part of our network, so the vast majority of our bus services will run as usual.”

The Union meeting will not affect school services, but customers using off-peak services that are on NZ Bus routes will face service cancellations.

“Whilst some of our services will be impacted, Metlink supports any Union members attending this important meeting,” says Mr Gallacher.

“The key thing for customers is to please check before you travel. Please use Metlink’s app or website to check for cancelled services, or call our Metlink team on 0800 801 700.”

Metlink encourages customers to stay up to date through the website and social media channels, as well as through public information on radio.

The only affected routes are: 2, 3, 12, 14, 18e, 20, 21, 22, 30x, 31x, 81, 83, 84.

