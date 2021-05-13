110-year-old Catholic church closing in Brooklyn

Wellington.Scoop report by Jan Kohout

Another Brooklyn church is to close because of unaffordable maintenance costs and a shrinking congregation. St Bernard’s parish church on Taft Street held its last mass on April 10th, and is to close in coming months.

This is the second church being closed in Brooklyn after St Matthew’s Anglican Church on Washington Avenue was sold earlier this year. St Matthew’s was combined with the Brooklyn Methodist Church and the Calvin Presbyterian Church.

St Bernard’s parish priest Father Doug Shepherd said the body of the church needed earthquake strengthening but it was in really good condition for its age.

“The church is 110 years old and needed extensive repairs as time went by. What really needed work was the presbytery. The presbytery needed insulation and piping as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars of other small maintenance that was too much to maintain.”

Although St Bernard’s was merged with other Catholic churches under the Catholic Parish of Wellington South, the association had to let go of St Bernard’s to save its other parishes.

Father Shepherd said he knew the closing of the church had to happen. Congregations were getting too low throughout Wellington, which meant that donations were falling and more and more churches were having to merge or close.

Father Shepherd said elderly people, who were the main congregation at St Bernard’s, had not been regularly attending church due to the pandemic.

“The congregation is not what it was. We had to look at our assets, the cost of maintaining the church was too high for the low numbers attending. We had to look at the future.”

He said a decision would be made by the Wellington South leadership team on whether St Bernard’s would be sold or kept as a heritage site. Before then, the parish would remove all holy artifacts, then the bishop would decommission the church.

Although the church has closed, the community will keep gathering in the assembly hall at St Bernard’s School.

Jan Kohout is a journalism student at Massey University in Wellington.